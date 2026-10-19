MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Casey Stoner: “People thought I only won because of Ducati.”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
cs
Follow us on Google News
Casey Stoner looks back on the greatest day of his career and the label that stuck with him for years. Ahead of the Australian GP, the two-time world champion reflected on his 2011 Phillip Island triumph with Honda HRC. For him, the title tasted like revenge against those who thought he could win only thanks to Ducati.
The memory comes at a boiling point in MotoGP. Jorge Martin (Aprilia) arrives on the Australian island with just a two-point lead over reigning champion Marc Marquez (Ducati), in a title battle that is still wide open.

Title, victory and birthday

Phillip Island is his home turf: Stoner remains the most successful premier-class rider at the circuit, with six wins in his home Grand Prix. His finest came on October 16, 2011—his birthday—when he won the race and secured his second world title with rounds to spare.
"To win a championship on your birthday, at your home Grand Prix... on top of that, it was my fifth consecutive win there and my second world title. All of those things happened in one day at my home track. I don't think anyone else in history has had all that happen in a single day," the Australian said in a video produced by motogp.com.

Lorenzo's withdrawal and the rain

Before the final three rounds of 2011, Stoner had a substantial lead over Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha), who was second in the standings. Then, on race morning, the unexpected happened. "It was a very difficult day. Unfortunately, Jorge crashed in warm-up and injured a finger," Stoner recalled. "He decided not to race, and that completely changed my approach: instead of aiming to win the race, the goal was simply to finish in the top four and clinch the championship early."
Starting from pole, the Honda rider immediately set the pace. But with three-quarters of the race gone, rain began to fall, bringing down several riders, including Valentino Rossi, who was riding for Ducati at the time.
"The conditions were dry, so I was confident. We knew we would win, but then it started raining with three-quarters of the race gone and I nearly crashed. A lot of riders crashed that day," the 41-year-old explained. "I didn't want to take too many risks because we had to win the championship. At the same time, you want to win the race. I was torn: how hard could I push, how much risk could I take? It was difficult to find the balance and get the bike to the finish."
In the end, Stoner crossed the finish line 2.2 seconds ahead of Marco Simoncelli, with Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa next: four Hondas in the top four.
MotoGP: Casey Stoner at Phillip Island in 2011

The weight of criticism

That title, his second in the premier class after his 2007 crown, was also a great personal triumph for Stoner. The Australian admitted that he had long had to put up with a lot of criticism, tied to a judgment that never sat well with him: "People thought I was successful only because of Ducati."
Fifteen years later, Phillip Island is once again the stage for a world championship showdown: this time Martin and Marquez will battle it out on the track where Stoner claimed his revenge.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the StandingsMotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings
CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSBCFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB
Casey Stoner

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez e Jorge Martin
MotoGP

Marquez vs Martin: Track Map—The Final Sprint Promises Thrills

fermin
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aldeguer Also Out in Australia as Gresini Calls Up Lecuona, Bulega’s Substitute

MotoGP
MotoGP

Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

More news

Marc Marquez e Jorge Martin

Marquez vs Martin: Track Map—The Final Sprint Promises Thrills

MotoGP
fermin

MotoGP: Aldeguer Also Out in Australia as Gresini Calls Up Lecuona, Bulega’s Substitute

MotoGP
Lorenzo Fellon Winner Stock 2026

The promise kept to Dad Laurent: Lorenzo Fellon becomes champion after a long ordeal

Stories
Loris Baz Team MGM Racing WorldSBK

Ducati loses a team in the World Superbike Championship: MGM announces its departure

Superbike
MotoGP

Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

MotoGP

Popular articles

Valentino Rossi Max Verstappen Portimao GT Word Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen vs. Valentino Rossi: There Was No Duel—How It Ended in Portimão

Road Racing
MotoGP 2026

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings

MotoGP
liu

CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK

Goodbye BMW and World Superbike: Danilo Petrucci in Tears at Jerez

Superbike
redding

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open

Superbike

Loading