Marc Marquez has been named Spain’s Best Sportsman of 2025 by the Consejo Superior de Deportes, which included him among the winners of the National Sports Awards. The honor recognizes his title-winning comeback season, but comes at a time when the Ducati rider is embroiled in another world championship battle, which is still wide open.

Joining the number 93 on the list of honorees is Iris Tió, a winner of four medals at the Artistic Swimming World Championships. The two were named the best athletes of 2025.

A season of redemption

In 2025, Marquez dominated with the factory Ducati team, winning 11 Grands Prix and 14 Sprints before wrapping up the title at the Japanese GP. It was his seventh premier-class title and ninth world championship overall, six years after his sixth MotoGP title in 2019.

In between came the ordeal that began at the 2020 Spanish GP in Jerez, where he severely fractured his right arm and missed the rest of the season. Between 2020 and 2022, he underwent four major operations, the last of which restored his humerus to its original position after it had been rotated by more than 30 degrees.

As he worked his way back to fitness, Honda lost its competitive edge. Marquez ended his HRC contract a year early to join the Gresini Ducati team in 2024, a season in which he claimed three wins and earned promotion to the factory team for 2025.

A second award after 2014

This is not the first time the Consejo Superior de Deportes has named Marc Marquez Spain’s Best Sportsman. It happened in 2014, the year he claimed his second MotoGP title, dominating in just his second season in the premier class. Now 33, Marquez is level with Valentino Rossi in world titles and could overtake him, moving into second place on MotoGP’s all-time list behind only Giacomo Agostini.

The chase for a tenth title

But 2026 is telling a different story. After undergoing surgery on a long-troublesome shoulder, Marquez has clawed back a 102-point deficit and is now just two points behind Jorge Martin, who leads the standings on an Aprilia, with five rounds remaining. After last weekend’s Sprint in Indonesia, Marquez had also briefly taken the lead by four points.

Despite his injuries, the Spaniard has won six Grands Prix this year, while Martin has just one victory to his name. The future is already settled: Marquez has renewed his contract with Ducati for another two years, and from 2027 Pedro Acosta will be his teammate. First, though, he has five races in which to fight for a tenth world title.