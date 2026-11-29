He thought he could bring his career to a close with a win, but then had to give in. Still, Marquez can retire with peace of mind. Will he take part in one final test on Tuesday?

Today’s race in Valencia was Marc Marquez’s last in MotoGP , and he was keen to end his long career on a high note. After a superb start that put him in the lead, he was overtaken by Raul Fernandez and then watched his compatriot pull away. Was that the end of it? Not at all. The ten-time world champion began clawing his way back and got to within about a second of the race leader, only to have to ease off when his rear tyre began to take its toll. In the closing stages, he also had to keep an eye on Pedro Acosta’s charge, with Acosta finishing just 218 thousandths of a second behind him.

Ending with a win would have been even sweeter, but Marquez has already made history—his own and that of the motorcycle world championship. He is a motorcycling legend. It has not yet been ruled out that he could ride the Desmosedici 850 in Tuesday’s test; Ducati will decide, also depending on how talks progress over the arrival of the rider who will replace him in 2027.

MotoGP Valencia: Marquez’s joy after his final race

The ten-time world champion appeared smiling in front of the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones, clearly moved after his final race: "I’m very happy and relaxed. It’s been an incredible weekend, full of emotion, and I’ve enjoyed every moment. I finished my last race in my own style—the Marquez style—giving everything right to the end. I tried to catch Raul and go for the win. I couldn’t do it, but I’m still happy to have made it onto the podium".

MotoGP Valencia: Marquez style in his final race

Speaking about his decision to retire from racing, Marquez reiterated the reasons that led him to announce that Valencia would be his last race: "I’m very happy with my decision. There were so many things on the edge that I could no longer keep accepting. Above all, I was afraid that if my head hit the ground again, the double vision would return. I spent five months like that at the end of 2011; an operation saved me, and I was able to continue my sporting career. I started to feel afraid of crashing, and that’s why I started crashing less. I didn’t feel that way until Le Mans, but then I crashed there and had double vision again for twelve hours. Soon after that, my brother’s accident happened. Those two weeks hit me far too hard. I came back, trying to be professional and get Ducati back to the top".

Marc is grateful to the MotoGP world; he has given a lot and received a lot in return: "I’ve learned a lot from this sport and grown so much. The rider Marc is coming to an end, but Marc the person carries on, and that will stay in my heart".

Asked whether he might take part in one final test with Ducati on Tuesday, the Spaniard confirmed that he was available: "I don’t know yet; I’m at Ducati’s disposal. They’ll decide. If I have work to do, I’ll do it". In any case, all the best, Marc!