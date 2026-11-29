Yamaha Moto3 2028, the future is already on track: Andrea Dovizioso and Julian Simon test the new prototype at Cervesina.

Sky Sport MotoGP. Following the official announcements made a few months ago, work is now getting underway on the new junior class of the World Championship, which is set for a complete overhaul in the future. As the 2026 World Championship was drawing to a close in Valencia, Yamaha began track testing its Moto3 bike with 2028 in mind. In fact, Andrea Dovizioso and Julian Simon took centre stage today for the prototype’s first track outing—an unofficial debut at the Italian circuit of Cervesina, as reported by. Following the official announcements made a few months ago, work is now getting underway on the new junior class of the World Championship, which is set for a complete overhaul in the future. KTM and Honda are out , as the series becomes a Yamaha single-make championship. Work is underway for 2028, which isn’t all that far away.

A few details about the future Yamaha Moto3

The prototype is clearly far from finished, and there is still plenty of work to do, but a few details have already emerged. Here are some of the highlights: the bike has a completely new frame and chassis, designed as a true racing prototype, paired with a Yamaha R7 CP2 twin-cylinder engine that has been heavily modified with magnesium components and a racing gearbox. Power rises from the current 60 hp (from the 250 cc single-cylinder engines) to over 95 hp. The frame is a bespoke prototype built by Yamaha’s in-house engineering team. The bike weighs around 120 kg overall and is slightly larger to better accommodate the build of today’s young riders.

It is worth noting that Yamaha’s move to a single-make series is aimed at cutting teams’ running costs by 50%, while also helping to narrow the technical gap to Moto2. Another detail is that future Yamaha Moto3 bikes will race without Yamaha logos or branding rights on their fairings, allowing junior teams affiliated with other manufacturers, such as Honda or KTM, to display their sponsors without any brand-image conflicts. Of course, these changes have their pros and cons. KTM recently raised concerns that the power output might be too high for riders of that age, as you can read below. The path ahead, however, has been set, and we’ll follow every step to see where it leads.