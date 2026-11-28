Pawns are moving rapidly in the British Superbike market. Following the big moves of Kyle Ryde to Honda and Scott Redding , who is staying with the PBM team and embracing its Aprilia RSV4 project, things are also starting to happen on the Ducati front.

TAG Racing has officially signed Australian Jason O'Halloran for the 2027 BSB season, which the team will contest on the Ducati Panigale V4 R for the first time after leaving Honda. The rider, a 28-time BSB race winner and former Endurance World Champion, will therefore climb aboard the bike that dominated the British championship in 2026, winning 25 of the 33 races on the calendar.

An uphill return

2026 was supposed to be a year of resurgence. O'Halloran had returned to BSB with the official Honda Racing UK team after leaving the series in 2025 to race in the Endurance World Championship, where he won the title. His comeback, however, did not go as hoped, and now comes yet another team switch: TAG will be his fifth team in five years. The rider makes no secret of the difficulties of the season just ended, but stands by his decision to return: "I was hoping for a successful year, but it was tough—a real challenge. One thing it did confirm, though, is that I made the right choice in coming back. I love this championship, I love being part of it, and now I'm hungrier than ever to succeed."

Goals with the V4 R

The Australian knows he was chosen from a large pool of candidates, as the move to Ducati had made the TAG seat highly sought-after. "Being selected to lead the team is something I'm very proud of," he said, thanking team leaders Rob, Tracy and Gary Winfield for their confidence in him. His ambitions are clear: "I want to win races next year, fight consistently for podiums and ultimately challenge for the top spot. With the support of Ducati and the team, I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to do it".

Fraser Rogers confirmed

With O'Halloran on board, the lineup is complete: Fraser Rogers will remain alongside him, embarking on his fourth season with TAG. The Brit admits that 2026 "wasn't the best season" for either him or the team, but sees Ducati as a proven BSB package and welcomes his new teammate: "He's a brilliant rider with a wealth of experience." Team manager Gary Winfield is counting on them both: "Jason is a proven winner in British Superbike, and he's also a world champion. We're proud to welcome someone of his calibre." Rogers, meanwhile, has been set the goal of fighting for podiums. Attention now turns to the winter, with a testing program already mapped out to get to grips with the new bike.