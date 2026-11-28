Drama at the “first start” of the Sprint in Valencia. What happened, and why Marc Marquez was penalized.

It was a chaotic start—or rather, non-start—to the MotoGP Sprint at the Valencia GP . It all began when the lights failed to go out, prompting frustrated protests from all the riders, who raised their hands. Then, moments later, Marc Marquez’s Ducati began billowing thick white smoke. The #93 suddenly jumped off the bike—not merely because of the flames, but because it had caught fire due to a clutch problem. The #93 was handed a penalty: he had to start the sighting lap from pit lane, return to his original grid position, and then serve a double Long Lap penalty during the race. The restart will be for a 12-lap race, one lap shorter than originally scheduled.

A “fiery” MotoGP Sprint

Marquez’s penalty stems from a rule change introduced after Austin 2025, which closed a loophole regarding riders leaving the starting grid. To recap: Marquez was on the grid with wet-weather tires on a drying track. Just minutes before the start, he left his bike and ran to the garage to get his second bike. This set off a chain reaction, with many riders following his example. The race was halted and the start delayed, and the riders returned to the grid without going through pit lane (the 10-rider limit had been exceeded).

The FIM subsequently amended the rules in May 2025 to standardize procedures when riders leave the grid before the start and to introduce clearer penalties. As a result, there is no distinction between riders who leave the grid because of technical problems and those who do so to change tires or respond to weather conditions. The technical problem with Ducati #93 therefore proved costly for Marc Marquez... Just before that, however, the starting lights had stayed on for far too long, prompting protests first from the back of the grid and then across the entire GP field, lined up and ready to start. The issue was eventually resolved, and the final Sprint of the 2026 MotoGP season got underway as scheduled.

UPDATING