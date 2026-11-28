Aprilia takes a one-two finish and comes close to securing the constructors' world title at Ducati's expense: unexpected trouble for Marquez, who is penalized. Bastianini is all smiles.

Marco Bezzecchi triumphed in the MotoGP Sprint at the Valencia Grand Prix. Starting from pole position, the Aprilia rider dominated the race and, with the 12 points he earned, also moved into second place in the overall standings. He is one point ahead of his teammate Jorge Martin, who finished second. Enea Bastianini completed the podium on the Tech3 team's KTM, doing well to hold off a charging Ai Ogura in the closing stages.

Starting lights malfunction, Marquez penalized and start delayed

At the start, a major twist unfolded: the lights failed to go out due to a technical problem, so the start was aborted. Naturally, the bikes overheated somewhat, Marc Marquez's in particular: a lot of smoke came from his Ducati Desmosedici GP26. He moved forward a few meters, then abandoned it on the track because of the burns and returned to the pits to retrieve his second bike.

Marquez was allowed to start from the second grid slot he had earned in qualifying, but he was also handed a double long-lap penalty for leaving the grid. The start was delayed until 3:25 p.m., and the Sprint was shortened to 12 laps.

Valencia GP: Sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Bezzecchi holds on to P1, followed by Martin. Marquez is third, with Fernandez, Bastianini and Alex Marquez close behind.

LAP 2: Fernandez crashes at Turn 2. Bezzecchi extends his lead over Martin to more than a second, as Martin battles with Marquez. Bastianini and Alex Marquez form another battling pair behind them.

LAP 3: Marquez is told he can serve his double long-lap penalty. At Turn 6, he overtakes Martin and then runs wide, losing second place again. Bastianini and Alex are right on each other's tail.

LAP 4: Bastianini has opened up a two-second gap over Martin.

LAP 5: Marquez receives a penalty warning, having yet to serve either long lap.

LAP 6: Marquez serves his first long lap and rejoins in eighth, behind Di Giannantonio.

LAP 7: Marquez serves his second long lap and drops to 14th. Bezzecchi leads by 2.7 seconds.

LAP 9: Ogura overtakes Aldeguer at Turn 11 to take fifth place.

LAP 10: Bastianini closes to within half a second of Martin. Aldeguer crashes at Turn 8.

LAP 11: Ogura also overtakes Alex Marquez, moving the Trackhouse rider up to P4.

LAP 12: Diggia passes Alex Marquez, who drops to sixth. Ogura closes in on Bastianini, who then does well to hold on to the podium behind Aprilia's Bezzecchi-Martin one-two.

Acosta, Binder and Espargaro also score points for KTM. Marc Marquez finishes 13th after serving two long-lap penalties.

MotoGP Valencia, Sprint results: finishing order at the Ricardo Tormo circuit

MotoGP World Championship: updated rider and constructor standings

MOTOGP RIDER STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 439 points Marco Bezzecchi 406 Jorge Martin 405 Pedro Acosta 318 Ai Ogura 315 Fabio Di Giannantonio 303 Raul Fernandez 283 Alex Marquez 208 Pecco Bagnaia 173 Enea Bastianini 159 Fermin Aldeguer 139 Brad Binder 129 Luca Marini 124 Fabio Quartararo 85 Diogo Moreira 78 Franco Morbidelli 71 Johann Zarco 63 Jack Miller 34 Joan Mir 33 Alex Rins 31 Iker Lecuona 25 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 17 Pol Espargaro 6 Augusto Fernandez 6 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3 Jake Dixon 2

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

Aprilia 610 points Ducati 594 points KTM 385 Honda 197 Yamaha 111