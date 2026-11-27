Marc Marquez has already got his hands on the MotoGP of the future, and his verdict is bound to spark debate: the 1000cc bikes about to be retired demand far more skill than the 850cc machines arriving in 2027.

The Cervera star, who claimed his eighth premier-class title at Portimao to equal the record, has tested the new bikes on Pirelli tyres during private sessions at Brno and the Red Bull Ring. After the Valencia GP, the season finale, he will join all his rivals on track for Tuesday’s test, which will officially usher in the new era.

Comparing the 1000cc and 850cc bikes

"I’ve already tried the 850, and you can really feel the difference", explained the On the 1000s, you have to manage the throttle more, and the riding technique is different". According to the Spaniard, the key lies in the relationship between torque and tyre: with less engine drive and a tyre up to the task, much of the fine throttle control becomes less crucial. Marquez has spent his entire MotoGP career on 1000cc bikes, yet he had no hesitation in comparing the two generations., explained the Ducati rider. ". According to the Spaniard, the key lies in the relationship between torque and tyre: with less engine drive and a tyre up to the task, much of the fine throttle control becomes less crucial.

Is Marc’s advantage at risk?

Coming from a rider who built part of his superiority on his ability to tame difficult bikes, the argument opens up an intriguing possibility. Pol Espargaró, his former Honda teammate, has suggested that bikes that are easier to ride could reduce some of the Spanish champion’s advantage over his rivals. In recent days, Dani Pedrosa has also discussed how Marquez was able to challenge some basic riding principles to gain tenths of a second. But there is another side to the coin: bikes that are less physically demanding could help a rider who is still dealing with the consequences of his injuries, an aspect that Espargaró himself sees as a benefit for Marc.

Nostalgia for the 1000s

The Ducati champion makes no secret of the fact that the transition will feel bittersweet. "I’ll miss the 1000s, that’s for sure. I would have said I wouldn’t miss the aerodynamics, but in reality they’ll still be on the new bikes", he admitted. But the technical changes go beyond the engine and tyres: "The rear device will change too, and that will alter my outlook and riding style a little. We’ll see: it’ll be time to discover new things". The first real head-to-head with the entire grid will take place on Tuesday, also in Valencia, when the findings from the private tests at Brno and the Red Bull Ring will have to be confirmed against the 2027 rivals.