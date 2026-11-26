Diogo Moreira has achieved a rare treble: after Moto3 and Moto2, the Brazilian rider for the LCR Honda team is also MotoGP’s top rookie.

The numbers sealed it at the Portuguese GP, and now, on the eve of Valencia, the rider is enjoying the achievement without losing sight of his final mission of the season. The race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo will be his last with the satellite team before moving up to the factory Honda HRC squad, and Moreira has unfinished business with the chequered flag: he has failed to see it at the last few races.

A two-way battle settled early

There were just two contenders for the 2026 Rookie of the Year title: Moreira and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The shoulder injury the Turkish rider sustained in Indonesia, which forced him to miss all the remaining races, effectively paved the way for the Brazilian, whose numbers then clinched the award in Portimao. Diogo arrived in the premier class as Moto2 world champion and scored points straight away at the season opener in Thailand.

Moreira’s pride

On the eve of the final GP of 2026 in Valencia, the LCR rider made no secret of his satisfaction with a debut season that exceeded expectations. "In the end, I’m happy because MotoGP is super difficult; I’d say the MotoGP class is hard to understand," Moreira explained. "I think we should be proud because we’ve had a good season and some good races this year. So, I’m happy." He then reflected on his collection of rookie accolades, earned in all three classes of the world championship: "I’m happy because, in the end, we were ‘rookies of the season’ in Moto3 and Moto2, and again this year, so I think it’s nice to have these little details too."

Valencia, then his HRC debut

There is still just one goal for the season: finish the main race. "I just want to try to end this year the right way, because it’s been a few races now that we haven’t finished on Sunday, so this Sunday we have to make it to the finish," the Brazilian said. His new adventure will begin right after that: his 2027 season with the factory Honda team will effectively get underway on Tuesday, with testing scheduled in Valencia after the Grand Prix.

Moreira is embracing the promotion with enthusiasm, without letting it distract him. "We have to get through this weekend, but it’s also great to have this promotion," he added. "We have to finish this year the right way, but I’m definitely excited to start this new journey with the factory team. I’ll try to enjoy it. It will definitely be a new team, a new family, new mechanics, so it’ll be great to do it all again. We’ll see, but I’m really excited to get started."