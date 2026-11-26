Luca Marini closes his Honda chapter in Valencia. This weekend’s Valencian Community GP is the 29-year-old’s final race with the HRC factory team, after three seasons aboard the RC213V.

As soon as next Tuesday’s test, he will get on the Tech3 team’s 850cc KTM, where rookie Senna Agius will be his teammate. Ahead of the season finale, the rider from the Marche region shared an emotional farewell on social media, then reflected on his time with the team, expressing both satisfaction and one specific regret: leaving just as the bike had begun to improve.

The message to Honda

His farewell is addressed directly to the Japanese manufacturer: "You were my childhood dream. I gave everything I had to help you reach the top, but unfortunately things don’t always go the way you’d like…". He continued: "Thank you for these years. I’ll always carry you with me". These words sum up a journey that began on the back foot, with a disastrous first season on the RC213V, and ended on a very different note. In the final year of his contract, technical improvements brought Marini back into the top half of the field, making him Honda’s clear leading rider for the first time.

The best moment

Marini pointed to this weekend’s circuit, recalling last year: "Last year in Valencia, we moved from Concessions Group D to Group C. I finished seventh, which was enough to move up to the next category. I remember all the Japanese staff, the engineers and the test team guys were really happy, because it meant they would have less work to do. It was a truly fantastic moment, one I remember very well". But, he admitted, that step forward made little difference in 2026: "This season has been really unusual, because it was the final year of the current MotoGP era. So it didn’t make much difference this year whether or not you had concessions, because no one really developed their bike—especially us".

He was heard, but there were limits

On a personal level, he looks back positively. "I learned a lot and grew a great deal, both as a rider and as a person," he explained, adding that his regret lies in the results. Communication with the Japanese staff was never lacking: "I definitely felt that they listened to me. Whether they actually do what I say is another matter", he said with a smile, explaining that changing certain parts of the bike takes a long time and that, with the 2027 regulations on the horizon, the changes he had requested were not feasible. Leaving at this point feels strange, because Luca is departing just as many things have improved, with significant changes, some of them prompted by his own suggestions. That is where the regret comes from: the feeling that more could have been achieved in 2026 and that the work he started was left unfinished.

A new chapter with Tech3

I’m really happy to try the new bikes, the new regulations and the new tyres. It will be very interesting and a new opportunity for everyone", Marini said. In the Tech3 garage, he will be joined by But his attention is already turning to KTM. "", Marini said. In the Tech3 garage, he will be joined by Senna Agius , who is moving up from Moto2. Marini believes his teammate’s experience with Pirelli tyres will be an advantage for the team. He also sees aerodynamics as one of the key areas to work on for 2027—a field where the rules are changing little and where, in his view, Aprilia has done an outstanding job in recent years.

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Photo: Instagram