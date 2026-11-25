Gigi Dall'Igna is not one to let his emotions get the better of him, but Marc Marquez's tenth world title drew words from him that went beyond the usual celebrations. Ducati Corse's general manager was the person within Ducati who fought hardest to help the Spanish star revive his career.

The first step, in 2024, was to put him on the D16 entrusted to the Gresini team. The second was to bring him into the factory team alongside Pecco Bagnaia, the rider who had won the World Championship on the Ducati two years running, in 2022 and 2023. At the time, strong voices of dissent were raised. Why did Ducati need to sign Marquez when they already had Bagnaia? And why had Jorge Martin, the 2024 world champion, been allowed to leave after fruitlessly seeking promotion to the factory team?

Those questions already had answers at the time, but the track soon made the point loud and clear. In 2025, Marc Marquez dominated from start to finish, celebrating the World Championship with plenty of races to spare. And then, for a second time this year, the Le Mans injury, double surgery and slide down the standings proved insufficient to stop MM93's extraordinary talent. Naturally, Gigi Dall'Igna can now proudly claim vindication for fighting so hard to bring him aboard: "this year, it became even clearer why".

A title in the centenary year

Marquez's World Championship triumph in Portugal gave Ducati its fifth consecutive riders' title, coming in the very year the Borgo Panigale manufacturer celebrated its 100th anniversary. Dall'Igna chose to put this coincidence at the forefront of his message, in almost lyrical terms: "Let's shout it to the world... Champions!!! And then, right away, a rich, intense aftertaste to savor like a fine glass of wine with a thousand nuances. Pure, immense joy, somehow different, almost as if it were the first time". He added: "Ducati has written another page in MotoGP history, and doing so in the year of our centenary fills me with immense pride to be part of this great family".

Worthy opponents

The most interesting point concerns the nature of this success. In previous years, the Desmosedici had often made the difference all on its own; this time, it did not. "This year's triumph takes on a special significance, because it highlights strengths that go far beyond the technical superiority demonstrated in previous seasons", Dall'Igna wrote. The manager from Veneto openly acknowledged the strength of the competition, with Ducati trading fastest laps and wins with its rivals: "My most sincere congratulations to them for raising the bar so high". It was a notable admission from the man who built MotoGP's benchmark bike.

Gigi's vindication

"Every world title is unique and tells its own story. You remain forever connected to every rider who has won one", he wrote. If technical superiority was not enough, other factors decided the World Championship. Anyone who understands bikes knows full well that without Marc Marquez , Ducati would have had very little to celebrate this year. All the great technical minds in motorsport have always pushed to have a "special" rider on their side. Gigi Dall'Igna is no different. So Gigi is well within his rights to say "I told you so".", he wrote.