The Japanese rider has endured difficult years in the MotoGP paddock and wants to revive his career: moving to WorldSSP could be the right move, as several of his fellow riders have already done.

Ayumu Sasaki has settled on his future: in 2027, he will race for the Renegade Triumph Factory Racing Team in the World Supersport Championship. He will be joined by Tom Booth-Amos, who is coming off three strong seasons with the PTR team. The 26-year-old Japanese rider will have a lot to learn in his new category, but he needed a change and hopes he has made the right choice.

Sasaki: strong in Moto3, struggling in Moto2

Over the past three years, the rider from Yokosuka has competed in the Moto2 World Championship, but he has failed to achieve significant results, and it comes as no surprise that he has not been retained in the class. Seven points in his first year, 24 in his second, 26 in his third, and only three top-10 finishes: the record is decidedly poor. After two seasons below expectations, the Momoven Idrofoglia RW team decided to take a different direction.

Sasaki joined Moto2 with the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team after posting strong results in his last two years in Moto3: fourth overall in 2022 and runner-up in 2023, just six points behind champion Jaume Masia. He had hoped for a different path in the intermediate class and dreamed of making it all the way to MotoGP. Things turned out differently, but his career can still get back on track.

From Locatelli to Arenas: Supersport success stories to follow

For several years now, riders who cannot find a seat in Moto2 have often ended up accepting offers from Supersport. Some have even become world champions: Andrea Locatelli (2020), Nicolò Bulega (2023), Andrea Manzi (2025) and Albert Arenas (2026). Dominique Aegerter is another example: after many years in Moto2 and a 2020 season in MotoE, during which he also made a few Moto2 substitute appearances, he moved to SSP in 2021 and won two titles in a row.

We do not know whether Sasaki will join the list of world champions, but a change of paddock and championship could help him rediscover the joy of racing and get back to achieving results. Triumph is highly ambitious and wants to win; in 2027, it will bring the new Street Triple 798 RS to the grid. The Japanese rider has already raced with a Triumph engine in Moto2, which could make his adaptation a little easier. He has joined a project with excellent potential, and it will be up to him to do his part and prove he can live up to expectations.