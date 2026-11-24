Interphone ZERO2, the second generation of True Wireless evolves: here are its features, battery life and price.

Interphone ZERO2, unveiled at last year's Major innovations, continuous updates, small but significant developments of existing concepts., unveiled at last year's EICMA , the prestigious Milan show , falls into the latter category: a major technical leap from the same company, Cellularline, in communication between rider and passenger. Why? Compared with the original Interphone ZERO, this “second generation” is the first truly wireless intercom compatible with any helmet. Let's take a closer look.

Not an invention, but an evolution

It is not an innovation—something never seen before—but progress is constant. In this case, it is the first system to integrate rider-passenger intercom communication while retaining a universal True Wireless design, with no wires or external control unit. Its predecessor from the same brand was a simple Bluetooth 5.3 audio system for listening to music, using a navigation device and answering calls, but it did not allow users to speak directly to another device. This new version, on the other hand, features Bluetooth 6.0, adding rider-passenger intercom functionality with a range of up to 10 metres, introducing a quick magnetic attachment system and extending battery life to up to 10 hours.

This is a significant step forward compared with earlier “invisible systems,” which still relied on dedicated wires or control units. The first category includes miniature wired systems such as Twiins D3: universal devices that eliminate the external control unit have been around for some time, but the models mentioned still use an external physical cable connecting the speakers and microphone. The second category includes dedicated integrated intercoms, such as those offered by major helmet manufacturers like Shoei, HJC, Schuberth and Nolan. Many provide discreet systems that do not affect aerodynamics, but only for specific models, and they still require cables beneath the padding. This is precisely what sets the Interphone ZERO2 we’ve told you about apart.

Technical specifications

Design: Universal True Wireless Stereo (TWS), with no external control unit or wiring

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0 (A2DP, AVRCP and HFP profiles)

Intercom function: 2-way (rider-passenger), with a range of up to 10 metres; also compatible with intercoms from other brands—ideal for city riding or day trips

Speakers: 43 mm diameter, 13 mm thick

Microphones: integrated into the earbuds (for urban use) + external boom microphone included in the box (for higher speeds outside urban areas)

Mounting system: Quick-release magnetic clip bases and Velcro kit for fitting inside the helmet

Controls: Waterproof wireless button remote control (IPX7 certified), which can be mounted on the handlebar, grip or helmet; touch sensors on the speakers

Battery and battery life: Up to 10 hours of continuous use (140 mAh Li-ion speaker batteries)

Charging case: Built-in 1,600 mAh Li-ion battery, providing up to 3 full charges for the speakers

Power management: Automatic power-on and shutdown when magnetically attached or detached, with reactivation by touch

Retail price: Around €99 (single pack for 1 helmet)