The MotoGP World Championship has officially crowned its winner, Marc Marquez, and is heading into the winter break. Riders are in the habit (and have the time) of enjoying a well-deserved vacation, but until yesterday, talking about it was off-limits in the Marquez household...

From the World Championship to vacation...

The Cervera phenomenon has added a tenth world title to his career tally. In Valencia, it will already be time to turn his thoughts to the next World Championship, the new bikes, and the first real 2027 test. Then the season will wrap up until February, and Marc Marquez will have time for celebrations and commercial appearances around the world. But it will also be time to plan a vacation with his girlfriend, Gemma Pinto, who was in Portimao, as she has been at almost every MotoGP weekend.

Until the other day, talking about time off was forbidden for fear of jinxing it. "Marc told me that until what needed to happen had happened, we couldn't talk about vacations. Now we can start talking about it and see if we can make something happen," Gemma explained with a laugh from the Ducati garage, where they were still celebrating the title win.

An incredible season

This anecdote says a lot about how Marc has experienced these past few months. The Ducati rider didn't want to think about anything other than winning the World Championship, especially after a season that got off to a difficult start. Remember that after the Mugello race, number 93 was more than 100 points behind the then-leader, Marco Bezzecchi. On the eve of the 2026 World Championship, Gemma could never have imagined that he would face so many difficulties on his way to claiming the MotoGP crown. She expected a calmer championship after his 2025 world title. Instead, in May came the injury at Le Mans, surgery, and another period of recovery that further complicated the Spanish rider's plans.

"When the season started, I thought it would be a quiet year, but life always takes an unexpected turn. I just want to express how happy I am," the Spanish model said. "I'm over the moon because he did it again. I'm so happy for him and for everything he's achieved."

A record-breaking comeback

Just six months ago, Marquez was awaiting another shoulder operation. During the French Grand Prix, he also suffered a foot fracture and was forced to miss the following race in Barcelona as well. The multiple-time champion admitted that there were moments when even he didn't have much confidence in his chances.

Even the race in Portimao wasn't easy: after a strong start, he gradually lost places to the Aprilias and other rivals. In the closing laps, he was in ninth place—the exact position he needed to clinch the championship. In the end, he crossed the finish line in eighth, securing the 2026 MotoGP title.

At Ricardo Tormo, his mind will already be on 2027, providing Ducati's team with useful data as they prepare the best possible "overhauled" package. The bikes will have new tires (Pirelli), new engines (downsized from 1000cc to 850cc), less prominent aerodynamics, and different fuels. "Next year, we'll be starting from scratch; it'll be a surprise. Everything is new, so we'll see what happens, but we know Marc and... well... we already know what he's like," Gemma Pinto concluded.