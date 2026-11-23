Fabio Quartararo bows to Marc Marquez. The 2021 MotoGP world champion, who left Portimao after a difficult weekend on the Yamaha, had nothing but praise for the Ducati rider, who wrapped up the title with one round to spare and claimed the tenth world championship of his career with an eighth-place finish in the Portuguese GP. The Frenchman has no doubts: Marc is the GOAT, and his most dangerous weapon today isn’t speed, but his mental game.

The greatest, the smartest, the fastest

I think the celebrations said it all: it was really beautiful to see him climb the ladder," he said. Portimao marked the Spaniard’s eighth premier-class title, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini’s record. As we reported in MotoGP Portimao: Aprilia’s triple, but Marc Marquez wins his tenth world title , the celebrations were quite a sight: Marquez climbed a ladder with a goat at his side, symbolizing the GOAT, and Agostini himself presented him with the commemorative helmet. The scene also impressed Quartararo. "," he said.

Then came a quip that captures his rival’s longevity better than any statistic: "I have nothing to say, because when I was 14, he was the one winning. Now I’m 27 and he’s still winning, so I think it’s time for him to get some rest! I’m joking! He’s the greatest, the smartest and the fastest. I have nothing else to add about him."

The extra weapon: his mental game

The 2026 title came at the end of a season that was anything but straightforward. Marquez missed the Catalan GP to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, had to adapt his riding style to his physical condition and clawed back a 102-point deficit in the standings. That is precisely why Quartararo sees something in the 33-year-old from Cervera that goes beyond lap times. Asked whether Marc is the greatest of all time, he answered without hesitation. "I saw a comment he made a few days ago, saying that speed used to be his main strength. But I think that today it’s mostly about the way he can play mind games with everyone. He’s really, really cunning."

A tough weekend for Yamaha

For Quartararo, meanwhile, Portimao was yet another weekend of struggle. Yamaha returned to the track after skipping the Qatar GP, and the Frenchman, who started well down the grid, finished the main race in twelfth place, suffering in particular from tyre degradation. "At first I was behind Lecuona, then I was very fast. I think I did the best I could; I couldn’t have done any better, especially with the tyre degradation. We struggled all weekend, but I think we salvaged a decent result in both the Sprint and the race," he told journalists, including Manuel Pecino of Motosan.

As in Saturday’s Sprint, the only overtake he managed was on Jack Miller: "Yes, just like yesterday, he was the only one I managed to pass during the race. I was ready to overtake him, and he had in fact asked a bit too much of his tyres. I could have set up a good pass on the first lap. But I think we had a good race."

Remembering 2021

Seeing Marquez celebrate inevitably took El Diablo back to his Yamaha title, but his tone was wistful. "Unfortunately, that was a long time ago," he admitted. His sights are already set on next season: "Next year we’ll do our best, and I can’t wait to take on this new chapter".