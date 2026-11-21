Cristian Gabarrini has been Pecco Bagnaia ’s crew chief since the 2019 MotoGP season. The two will part ways after next week’s Valencia GP, when the Piedmontese rider, a two-time world champion with Ducati, moves to Aprilia. Marc Marquez’s arrival in the Ducati garage coincides with a difficult two-year spell for the VR46 Academy graduate...

Gabarrini stays with Ducati

Pecco Bagnaia tried to bring his crew chief with him to Aprilia. But 54-year-old Gabarrini—a five-time world champion, twice with Stoner, twice with Pecco and once with Marquez—decided after much consideration to stay with Ducati, where he will work with new signing Pedro Acosta. "Aprilia’s challenge was exciting, but I preferred to stay here," he admitted in an interview with 'AS'. "It was a difficult decision, but I think it’s the best thing for both of us."

The comparison with Marquez

Overall, I’d say it’s been a very positive experience," Gabarrini continued. "It’s a shame these last two years have been more difficult than expected, but it’s still been a positive and fantastic experience." The numbers speak for themselves; just look at They spent eight seasons together, beginning with Bagnaia’s MotoGP debut in 2019. They won two world titles and finished second twice. "," Gabarrini continued. "." The numbers speak for themselves; just look at the standings : Marc Marquez leads with 431 points, while Pecco is ninth on 173. The rider from Chivasso has won just two Grands Prix in the last two years, and none in 2026. The Cervera phenomenon has won no fewer than 18!

Bagnaia’s ‘annus horribilis’

How can Bagnaia’s 2025–2026 downfall be explained? Even Cristian Gabarrini finds it hard to give an answer. "It’s difficult to say. I think only Pecco really knows. There are several factors. Pecco certainly hasn’t felt comfortable on the bike over the last two years, unlike in previous seasons, and there may be other factors beyond the technical aspects. It’s a combination of things that have made life difficult for him. I can’t explain the struggles he’s had over the last two years."

After all, measuring yourself against Marquez is no easy task for anyone. "He’s a war machine," Pecco’s crew chief admitted. "Having Marc on the other side of the garage is something no rider can ignore. I see more positives than negatives, and I think it’s a very positive stimulus because you can analyze his data, understand what he does differently and improve. On the other hand, if Marc Marquez beats you, it’s Marc Marquez beating you—and he’s no ordinary rider."

Marc’s greatest strengths

Two MotoGP seasons in red, two world titles. The Spaniard looks set to make history for Borgo Panigale, and at the moment no rival seems capable of keeping up with him. What makes the Cervera star so special? "Marc takes huge risks, as he always has, but avoids certain kinds of mistakes. He’s very savvy and retains his greatest strength—the left-hand corners, where he’s incredibly strong. He has also improved his ability to instantly read the track, the bike and the tyres, especially during races. He adapts to conditions very quickly," Gabarrini concluded. "He always manages to get the most out of the technical package."