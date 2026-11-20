Is Liberty Media already ready to sell MotoGP and, at the same time, Formula 1 as well? A sensational shake-up could be on the cards by 2028.

The futures of MotoGP and Formula 1 could once again converge in the world of international finance. Having acquired the motorcycle world championship from Dorna Sports (now MotoGP Sport Entertainment Group) in 2025, the US giant Liberty Media is now at the centre of a potential restructuring that could reshape the balance of power in both two- and four-wheel racing within the next two years. Specifically, this could involve the sale of both the premier two-wheel championship and the leading four-wheel series. It would be a sensational twist!

The domino effect from Formula 1 to MotoGP

As various sources report, the spotlight has been turned back on the US group’s strategy by Greg Maffei, Liberty Media’s President and CEO until 2024. Speaking at the Sportico’s Invest New York 2026 conference, the executive suggested that Formula 1 could be taken private and sold to a new owner by 2028. A potential exit from the F1 paddock would not be an isolated case; it would inevitably involve MotoGP too, which entered Liberty Media’s orbit precisely with the aim of following the same commercial trajectory as the single-seater series.

When Liberty Media acquired the premier two-wheel class in a deal with an estimated enterprise value of around €4.3 billion, the strategy was clear: apply to the motorcycle world championship the formula already successfully tested in F1, focusing on social media, dramatic storytelling, expansion into new markets, and greater appeal to sponsors and broadcasters. However, if the group decides to cash in on its motorsport assets, MotoGP could also become a target for major investment funds or entertainment giants before its turnaround is complete.

The F1 precedent: why sell at the peak?

The thinking is based on Formula 1’s extraordinary growth since its acquisition from CVC Capital Partners, announced in September 2016 and completed in January 2017 at a valuation of around $4.6 billion (€4.1 billion). After the Bernie Ecclestone era came to an end, Liberty Media transformed the championship into a global product, boosted in part by the success of Drive to Survive.

Over eight to nine years, the stock price has risen by around 250%, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) has tripled, and Formula 1’s overall valuation has reached an estimated $28–30 billion. According to Maffei, replicating such growth over the next decade from such a high starting point would be almost impossible, even for the Americans. That is why, if an appropriate offer came along, the board of directors—obliged to protect shareholders’ interests—could seriously consider a sale, although Liberty Media has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

New internal dynamics and future scenarios

The group’s changing governance is also making these scenarios more plausible: founder John Malone has reduced his voting rights from 48% to around 3%, giving the board a central role in evaluating any extraordinary transactions. In sporting and institutional terms, the FIA’s final oversight remains crucial for Formula 1. As for two-wheel racing, it remains to be seen whether Liberty Media will first seek to maximise MotoGP’s value—replicating the growth seen in F1—or sell the entire motorsport portfolio as a single package.