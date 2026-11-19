MotoGP's announcement of Adelaide as a replacement venue for Phillip Island in 2027 has been a highly controversial decision for many reasons. Now, there could be more trouble for the new circuit as local protestors have filed an official legal challenge to the development.

The Adelaide Street Circuit is the first of its kind in the modern MotoGP era, and despite the assurances of promoters, both sporting and governmental alike, there are still concerns over the safety of the track. Being the first premier class street race since 1982, it is certainly no easy challenge to ensure that the site is fit for purpose by next November.

When combined with the fact that the Adelaide Street Circuit comes at the price of Phillip Island, one of MotoGP's most prestigious and historic venues , it's fair to say that the project has not gotten off to the best of starts.

Now, a new challenge faces the development of the track itself as SECRA (South East City Residents Association) appeared for a first hearing in the Supreme Court of Australia, challenging the rights of the organisers to remove trees from the local parkland in order to make way for safety features like run-off areas.

MotoGP rider Jack Miller views the proposed Adelaide track layout

Ironically, this was predicted earlier in the year by Bob Barnard, the track designer responsible for the original Adelaide F1 circuit, as well as Phillip Island's Grand Prix circuit.

"I don’t know if you remember what happened at Albert Park. There were people who chained themselves to trees, they went and protested outside Bernie Ecclestone’s house in London." he said, speaking with veteran journalist Mat Oxley, "You’re going to have the same group of people in Adelaide if you start showing them what you’re going to knock over."

Similarly, there were also complaints from the Kaurna indigenous community, who claimed that they were not consulted over the decision and consider the park to be a part of their native lands.

The legal case has been adjourned until a later date, so it's likely not the last we will hear about the opposition to MotoGP's Adelaide plans.