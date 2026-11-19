From baggers to racing nakeds: the new Hurricane European Cup is bringing a fresh challenge to circuits across Europe.

The spirit of American racing meets European motorcycling. The Hurricane European Cup is a new category for naked bikes, roadsters, and powerful production-based twins and triples, ready to line up alongside the spectacular Baggers on European circuits.

Inspired by the philosophy of American Super Hooligan racing, the Hurricane European Cup offers a new way to experience racing: production motorcycles transformed into bona fide race bikes, with high handlebars, no traditional supersport fairings, and a wide variety of makes and models ready to battle on the same circuit.

A format that puts the rider, their skill, and the thrill of racing front and center, celebrating motorcycles with vastly different displacements, engine configurations, and design philosophies.

A challenge open to the biggest names in motorcycling

Harley-Davidson versus Indian, Yamaha versus Triumph, Ducati versus Aprilia, BMW, KTM, Honda, Husqvarna, MV Agusta, CFMOTO, and Moto Morini.

The Hurricane European Cup was created to bring twins and triples together on a single grid, selected for their technical characteristics and sporting potential.

Models in the running for the first season include:

Manufacturer Models Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory BMW F 900 R CFMOTO 800NK Ducati Monster 821 Honda CB750 Hornet Husqvarna Vitpilen 801, Svartpilen 801 KTM 790 Duke Moto Morini Corsaro 750 Triumph Trident 660, Trident 800, Street Triple 765 R Yamaha MT-09, XSR900 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Pan America 1250 Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200

An unprecedented showdown between America’s big twins and the sportiest European and Japanese naked bikes, with the door also open to emerging manufacturers on the international scene.

Simple preparation, affordable costs, maximum fun

The Hurricane philosophy is simple: you don’t need highly tuned engines to experience the thrill of racing. The technical regulations favor motorcycles closely derived from production models, with engines retaining their original mechanical characteristics. Performance modifications will essentially be limited to fitting a full racing exhaust, along with explicitly permitted electronic fuel-management adjustments.

Changes to the chassis will be allowed, including replacing the fork cartridges and rear shock absorber, while some American motorcycles will have additional options for adapting their suspension and braking systems. This approach is designed to keep costs under control and make the category appealing to privateers, dealers, teams, and tuners alike.

Regulations designed to give everyone a chance to compete

One of the defining features of the Hurricane European Cup will be its performance-balancing system. The regulations set a standard range of original power between 91 and 110 hp, while more powerful motorcycles may also be admitted under specific technical provisions designed to bring their performance into line.

The aim is to bring the performance of different bikes closer together through a balancing system based on the power-to-weight ratio, using mechanical intake restrictors where necessary. Restrictions will be determined through technical inspections and dyno testing, with the goal of preserving the engines’ original characteristics and ensuring a fair sporting contest.

Hurricane European Cup & Bagger Racing League

With the Hurricane European Cup, the Bagger Racing League project is broadening its horizons, adding a dynamic, accessible category for a new generation of riders alongside its imposing Baggers.

An opportunity to join a new racing philosophy that looks to the past in one respect: a welcoming paddock shared with spectators, who are an integral part of the experience. All the bikes come together in one village, which becomes the heart of the festivities. At the same time, it looks to the present, bringing the market’s leading road bikes onto the track with simple modifications and balanced performance. It’s a chance to race on prestigious circuits and at high-profile events—whether you’re already a track regular looking to take on a genuine international competition, or a dealer or tuner eager to put your motorcycles to the test on the international racing stage.

Two categories, two different ways to experience racing, one great passion.

HURRICANE EUROPEAN CUP: Unleash the storm. Race the difference.

The project and the list of eligible motorcycles are still being finalized. Final eligibility will be subject to approval of the technical regulations and the corresponding homologation sheets.