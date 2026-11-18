While the MotoGP riders’ title is almost certain to go to Marc Marquez, there is still another trophy up for grabs in the 2026 season: the BMW M Award, contested by Marc Marquez (once again) and Marco Bezzecchi . The Aprilia rider from Romagna still has a chance of triumphing, but he will need a superlative qualifying performance in the final two races.

Who will be the qualifying king of 2026?

Bezzecchi has taken five pole positions in this MotoGP championship. The latest came at the Qatar GP, where he even set a new lap record. So far, the VR46 Academy graduate has taken the most poles in 2026, but he is 22 points behind world champion Marc Marquez. That’s because the points system for this special ranking also rewards consistency in qualifying.

‘Bez’ was fastest not only in Qatar, but also in Thailand, Italy (Mugello), Aragon and Misano. The Cervera phenomenon and Jorge Martin have each claimed four pole positions. Marquez took pole at Jerez, Hungary, Germany and Phillip Island. ‘Martinator’, meanwhile, was fastest in the Netherlands, Great Britain, Austria and Japan. Two poles belong to Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing rider Fabio di Giannantonio (fastest laps in Brazil and Austin). Francesco Bagnaia (Le Mans), Pedro Acosta (Barcelona), Ai Ogura (Brno), Raul Fernandez (Mandalika) and Alex Marquez (Sepang) have each taken one pole position. All told, Aprilia has claimed eleven of the twenty poles, Ducati eight and KTM one.

Bezzecchi takes on Marquez

However, the number of pole positions is only one part of the points tally for the BMW M Award. Each qualifying session is scored using the Grand Prix points system: 25 points for pole position, 20 for second place and 16 for third. In Qatar, Bezzecchi was a quarter of a second faster than Marquez , but earned only five more points in the special ranking.

A maximum of 50 points are on offer across Portimao and Valencia for the fastest Q2 time. Even if Bezzecchi takes pole at both races, he will gain just ten points on Marquez overall if the Spaniard finishes second both times. The maths still keeps Marco’s hopes alive, but he will need a superb performance and a little luck. Marc Marquez won the 2025 edition, taking home a BMW M2 CS, the range-topping model with a limited output of 530 hp. Francesco Bagnaia, meanwhile, had won the three preceding MotoGP World Championships. This year’s BMW M Award winner will receive a BMW M2 with xDrive (all-wheel drive).

BMW M Award standings (two GPs remaining)

1) Marc Marquez (Ducati) – 342

2) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) – 320

3) Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46-Ducati) – 273

4) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) – 243

5) Pedro Acosta (KTM) – 225

6) Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse-Aprilia) – 204

7) Alex Marquez (Gresini-Ducati) – 190

8) Ai Ogura (Trackhouse-Aprilia) – 168

9) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) – 156

10) Johann Zarco (LCR-Honda) – 104