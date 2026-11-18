Maria Costello has decided to tell her story. For the first time since the 2026 Tourist Trophy crash that left her paralysed below the T5/T6 vertebrae, the British rider has described, without holding back, the moments immediately after the accident and the journey she is facing.

She did so in a lengthy social media post, accompanied by photos of the crash on the Isle of Man and of her time in hospital. In recent months, Costello had already updated fans on her condition, but never in this much detail. "I didn't mean to wait so long. It's not because I don't want to keep you updated, but, honestly, it's all been too much," she wrote, admitting that, as a private person, it is not easy for her to go back to the beginning.

The crash during the first qualifying session

A veteran in both solo classes and sidecars, Costello crashed during the first qualifying session alongside passenger Shaun Parker. The injuries were severe: a broken arm, several fractured ribs, a broken sternum, nose and eye socket, a grade 4 liver laceration, facial injuries and a spinal cord injury that robbed her of sensation in the lower half of her body.

Her account begins with waking up. "I woke up at Nobles Hospital, surrounded by doctors. Some members of my team later came to reassure me, before I was left alone again for the helicopter transfer to Liverpool," she recalled. Then came the scans and operations: "There were CT scans, surgery to stabilise my broken back and decompress my damaged spinal cord, stitches for the wound on my fractured face… and, well, a lot more".

The people at the heart of it all

More than the operations, though, it is the people who have stayed with her: family, team, doctors, nurses, carers and all the staff who, in her words, show up every day with love, kindness and care. Costello promised to share updates more often, while making her priorities clear: "Right now, I have to give everything I've got to my body". She ended with a message of gratitude to those supporting her even in the darkest moments: "It's so difficult. But I'm grateful to be here".

A TT pioneer

Costello is one of the best-known riders of all time and was the first woman to finish on the podium in a solo race at the TT . After the crash, she launched a fundraiser to support her treatment, which has surpassed £313,473. In August, she had already returned to a circuit, attending the BSB round at Thruxton. The effects of the crash will stay with her for the rest of her life, but her message suggests that the fight has only just begun.