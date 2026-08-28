Tribute to the Tourist Trophy: Daniel Ingham has completed the lap he never finished

Helayna is the wife of Daniel Ingham, the British rider who died during this year’s Tourist Trophy practice sessions. Today, with the engines of the year’s final races silenced on the infamous Mountain Course, she paid tribute to her husband by completing, together with a group of friends and enthusiasts, that last lap Daniel sadly never finished.

Daniel Ingham was 33 and had debuted on the fastest and most fearsome road circuit ten years ago, at a very young age for a road racer. For years he competed in the Manx GP, the end-of-season event reserved for newcomers and amateurs: the best earn their passport to the Tourist Trophy, the mother of all road races. Ingham reached the peak in 2024, winning the Senior Manx GP, the most important competition. In the opening photo we see him celebrating that milestone with the team and his family: his wife Helayna and little Joey and Phoebe. If you name your firstborn after one of the TT legends, Joey Dunlop, a ‘90s superstar with 24 victories to his name, it means there’s a path laid out ahead.

That damned Wednesday

He had raced the Mountain Course many times by then. Daniel Ingham was an experienced rider and he knew very well that when you travel at over 210 kilometers per hour on average between curbs, rocks, and villages, the line between the thrill of risk and the irreparable becomes razor thin. Experience at the TT is crucial, but it won’t save you if something goes wrong. On Wednesday, May 27, while taking part in Superbike qualifying, Daniel Ingham lost control at Doran Bend, one of the most treacherous corners. It’s located about 8 miles from the start in Douglas, just beyond Ballacrane and close to the first split at Glen Helen. This stretch was once called Balling Bridge, but it took its current name because a famous rider of the 1950s, Bill Doran, had two terrible crashes there, in 1950 and 1952. In the second he broke his right leg, miraculously surviving. Daniel Ingham was not as fortunate.

The TT is an identity marker

Helayna was determined that the cursed lap should have an end, and so she carried her husband’s ashes to the finish line. Many in Italy, every time a rider dies at the TT, ask what sense it makes, in this day and age, to sacrifice a life for a bike, a race, a trophy. The question echoes time and again, because bereavements on the Mountain Course are not happenstance but a tragic constant. This year the Isle of Man, in addition to Daniel Ingham, also took Swiss rider Mauro Poncini and Briton Sam Naughton, who passed away just a few days ago during Manx GP practice. But road racing goes on and will continue, because it is the identity of a vast community of riders and fans. Everyone knows the risks and accepts them, with an inexorable sense of belonging: wives, mothers, and children too.

That’s why, on a late August day, Daniel finally reached the finish line, together with those who loved him.