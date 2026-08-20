Manx GP, Two Deaths in Two Days: Sam Naughton's Fatal Crash at Doran's Bend

Barely time to mourn the Swiss rider Mauro Poncini when news arrives from the Isle of Man of another tragic crash, again during Manx GP qualifying. The new victim is Sam Naughton, 37, from Castletown, a town on the Isle of Man.

Adding to this string of bereavements is the dramatic crash that occurred last Sunday to Salvatore Sallustro, who went out at Geeba Bridge, just a few corners after the start. The Italian rider, making his debut on the Mountain Circuit, is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition at Noble Hospital in Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man.

The fatal crash

The new tragic accident was announced by the organizers of the Manx GP. Remember, this is the event reserved for amateur riders or those having their first experiences on the deadly 60.6 kilometers of the Mountain Course. Essentially, it is the series of preparatory races for the TT, a passport to the highest expression of road racing. "The Manx Grand Prix is deeply saddened to announce that Sam Naughton, 37, of Castletown, Isle of Man, died in an incident during Wednesday afternoon qualifying at the 2026 Grand Prix. The incident occurred at Doran's Bend during the third qualifying session of the event. Having made his debut in 2025, Sam was in his second year of competition at the Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in numerous other road racing events since he began competing in 2020. The Manx Grand Prix extends its deepest condolences to his wife Charlotte, his children Bonnie, Liam, Jesse and Parker, his family and his friends."

A tragic spot

The crash occurred at Doran's Bend, the very twisty section approaching Kirk Michael, roughly halfway around the course. It is the exact same corner where last May Daniel Ingham , 33, went off during TT Superbike practice. Ingham also came from the Manx GP, having won the top category in 2024. With three riders lost in just a few months, this 2026 is one of the most tragic years in the entire history of the Mountain Course, where racing has been held since as far back as 1907.

Racing starts Saturday

The Manx GP races will get underway on Saturday, August 22, alongside the Classic TT, the prestigious event for historic motorcycles that will see on the grid across the various classes all the leading names of modern road racing, starting with Michael Dunlop, the undisputed King of the Island with his 36 wins, the latest three taken at last June’s TT.