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Manx GP: Tragic collision, a rider dies during qualifying

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Wednesday, 19 August 2026 at 09:01
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A new tragedy on the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man. During Senior/Supersport qualifying at the Manx GP there was a fatal collision in the Cruickshanks section, costing a rider his life. The organizers have not released the rider’s identity.
The Manx GP is the series for amateurs and newcomers that closes the road racing calendar at the end of August. It doesn’t have the fame or allure of the Tourist Trophy held in June, but every year it attracts many riders who get the chance to race on the same fearsome 60.6-kilometer road circuit that hosts the TT.

The organizers’ statement

The crash occurred on the first qualifying lap at Cruickshanks, just outside the town of Ramsey, where the road begins to climb toward the Mountain section. Here is the official statement issued by the organizers: “During the first lap of the second qualifying session of the Manx Grand Prix Races 2026, an incident occurred at Cruickshanks, Ramsey, involving two riders. The session was immediately stopped with a red flag. With deep sorrow, the Manx Grand Prix Races confirms that one rider sustained fatal injuries. A second rider sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Noble’s Hospital. In accordance with the event’s standard operating procedures, a joint investigation between multiple agencies is underway. (...) Further updates will be provided in due course.”

A tragic 2026

This is the second fatal accident to occur on the legendary Isle of Man circuit this season. On Wednesday, May 27, during Superbike practice, Daniel Ingham, 33, lost his life on his second TT appearance after having won the Senior Manx GP in 2024. Following this new incident, race control canceled the three additional sessions that were due to take place, reserved for the Classic TT categories, the event for historic motorcycles in which the main TT protagonists also take part.

The condition of Salvatore Sallustro

The 2026 Manx GP got off to a bad start. During last Sunday’s opening practice, the session was also stopped due to an accident involving Italian rider Salvatore Sallustro, who went off at Greeba Bridge, in the early part of the course. Sallustro is still hospitalized at Noble’s Hospital in Douglas, but after the crash the organizers have not issued official updates on the injuries he sustained.
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