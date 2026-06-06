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Breaking: the grand finale of the 2026 Tourist Trophy has been cancelled

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Saturday, 06 June 2026 at 19:23
Harrison (1)
Incredible finale to the 2026 Tourist Trophy: due to adverse weather the final races were canceled, including the Senior TT which on Friday had been stopped on the second of four laps because of a serious accident. The main event had been rescheduled for today but after a series of delays the organizers sent everyone home.
To save face and the interests of the smaller sponsors, it was decided to award the Senior TT victory to Dean Harrison anyway, who on the factory Honda was dominating the segment of the race before the stoppage. On the virtual podium were BMW riders Peter Hickman and Josh Brooks. The decision avoids a blank in the Senior TT roll of honor for the second year in a row: in 2025 it had also been canceled due to bad weather. The organizers had planned a series of measures to prevent the issue from recurring, including the option to extend the program to Sunday, June 7. But the forecast is grim, so a decision has been taken that is unprecedented in the 115 years of the most insane and fascinating motorcycle race on the planet.
Michael Dunlop three wins at TT 2026

Harrison and Dunlop are Kings

The two Superstock races had already been removed from the program and today’s decision also prevents the running of SportBike 2, which would have featured our Stefano Bonetti (Aprilia) and Andrea Majola (Paton) on the grid. This troubled edition will go down in history for Dean Harrison’s double with the Honda CBR-RR in the big bikes (Superbike and Senior TT): with this semi-platonic victory he reaches seven triumphs on the Isle of Man. But also for Michael Dunlop’s three wins: a Supersport double with the Ducati Panigale V2 and victory in SportBike 1 with the Paton SC1. With this haul MD reaches the astronomical tally of 36 wins on the Isle of Man.

How are the injured?

The Senior TT was stopped late Friday afternoon due to the terrifying accident involving Finland’s Erno Kostamo, one of the TT veterans. He crashed at the 11th Milestone section, was assisted and airlifted to hospital, never losing consciousness, first to Douglas hospital and then to the better-equipped Aintree center. He sustained bruising to his legs and pelvis. During Supersport 2, Briton Jamie Cringle went off the road at Union Mills: he is also hospitalized at Aintree with various injuries, but is not in a life-threatening condition. The crash that befell Michael Evans during SportBike at Braddan Oak was also terrifying: however, he got away with just some bruising, which nonetheless required hospitalization.
The 115th edition was unfortunately also marked by the tragic death of Daniel Ingham, 33, who died during Superbike qualifying in the crash at Doran Bend, in the technical Glen Helen section. He leaves behind two children and is the 271st victim of the TT. There was also a fatality in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races held at Billown, a road circuit that winds through the lanes south of Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man. It is a different course from the better-known and more prestigious Mountain Circuit but just as fast and dangerous. Losing his life was 68-year-old Alan Oversbry.

Read also

Incredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class recordsIncredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class records
Scare at the Tourist Trophy: Senior TT red-flaggedScare at the Tourist Trophy: Senior TT red-flagged
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Tourist Trophy

byPaolo Gozzi

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