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Torin Collins, permanent damage and forced retirement: the bitter trajectory of the 21-year-old Canadian

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 17 July 2026 at 17:15
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Torin Collins says goodbye to motorcycle racing: the crash last June in MotoAmerica Supersport left him with permanent physical damage. The situation and his career.
An accident that marks the end of his riding career. Torin Collins, a 21-year-old Canadian rider who spent years competing in European feeder series before AMA Supersport, has made his situation official: what happened on June 28 at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton (Washington) left his right hand and forearm completely and permanently paralyzed. "Today I received the worst news imaginable" the young Canadian wrote this morning on his social channels, then explaining the aforementioned consequences of the crash two weeks ago (in which another competitor, Avery Dreher, sustained a fractured tibia and fibula in one leg). "It’s heartbreaking that this journey ends like this, with so much still to give, but I am incredibly proud of everything I’ve been able to accomplish" he continued, trying to see the glass half full. But it won’t be easy to accept...

Torin Collins, the career

Born in 2005, having turned 21 just six days ago, the young rider from Calgary, nicknamed “The Canadian Storm” or “Torinado,” made his mark in various Canadian championships before stepping up to the British Talent Cup in 2019. In 2020-2021 he competed in what was then the FIM CEV Repsol in the European Talent Cup category, and in 2022, in the renamed FIM JuniorGP, he moved up to the Moto3 class: not standout results, but he set a small record by becoming the first Canadian to score points in the championship. In 2023 Collins’ career, by then based in Barcelona, looked across the ocean: we found him in Supersport both in his native country and in the MotoAmerica championship. There were some fine satisfactions: in 2023 he took his first podium in the Stars and Stripes series, and in 2025 in particular he became Canadian champion. This year he was back on the MotoAmerica Supersport grid, up until what happened on the final weekend of June. "Racing has given me memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you for being part of this journey" Torin Collins concluded.
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byDiana Tamantini

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