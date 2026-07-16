Valentino Rossi, 47, at full throttle: two new challenges beyond MotoGP

Valentino Rossi retired from MotoGP several years ago, but he remains a global icon. In recent days, the Doctor also attended the event “Moto d’Italia – Culture Beyond the Track” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dedicated to the international promotion of the Italian motorcycle industry, one of the great successes of Made in Italy.

Valentino, a legendary icon

In the spotlight were Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Max Biaggi and, of course, Valentino Rossi. Still many fans follow him, on the streets and in the paddock, recalling his formidable feats, charisma, victories, and duels with historic rivals. “My greatest victory was bringing motorcycling closer to so many people,” said the boss of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team.

VR46 at the top of MotoGP

Seeing people still wearing my cap is an honor. The satisfaction of having introduced motorcycling to so many people who were unfamiliar with it has been my greatest victory. More than the nine world titles.” Although he is no longer active in MotoGP, Valentino Rossi is present with his team, which this year is at the top of the standings thanks to Fabio Di Giannantonio’s results. He’s 24 points behind the provisional leader Jorge Martin, and 10 points behind the second-placed Ai Ogura. The loudest applause during the Roman event was reserved for the Doctor himself, the quintessential Italian symbol of motorcycling. “.”

Italy remains at the top of MotoGP, and part of the credit also goes to his VR46 Riders Academy, where riders like Bagnaia, a three-time world champion, and Bezzecchi have grown. Training at the Ranch and Valentino Rossi’s advice have greatly helped the careers of these young riders. “I’m lucky to still be able to live this sport, even if it’s different from when I was off the track. I always miss racing in MotoGP, but I have no regrets. Now I race cars and I’m having a lot of fun.”

Rossi and Norris at Le Mans

Despite being 47 years old, the champion from Tavullia is setting new career goals. Together with Lando Norris, they have seriously discussed the possibility of racing together in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s not something that will happen soon due to the Formula 1 calendar commitments, but the idea is taking shape and both drivers want to make this dream come true. The #46 has taken part in the latest editions in the LMGT3 category with the BMW team. Although he has shown fantastic pace, luck hasn’t been on his side and on both occasions he was forced to retire.

The Doctor in the Green Hell

But Valentino Rossi has another target in his sights: racing on the Nordschleife, the Green Hell. However, before entering a competition at the Nürburgring, he needs the license, and the dates to obtain it are few. Valentino is organizing with the BMW brand and can count on the simplifications adopted by ADAC and the N24 organizers, allowing certain bureaucratic, practical, and technical steps to be expedited in order to obtain the lower-level permit that would allow him to enter an endurance event on the German circuit. A single race might be enough, completing 8 laps without committing any infractions.