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Swift surgery for Bagnaia in Modena, rehabilitation begins: Ducati’s statement

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 16 July 2026 at 08:21
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Pecco Bagnaia goes under the knife to fix the issue in his right forearm, aiming to return at Silverstone: Ducati's official statement.
The summer break has just begun, but Pecco Bagnaia hasn’t wasted any time. With the German Grand Prix now behind us, today’s news is that the Ducati rider has undergone surgery on his right forearm to treat the well-known compartment syndrome. Everything went well for the two-time MotoGP champion from Piedmont, who will now make the most of the calendar break not only to be a dad to little Oliviero, but also to follow the planned recovery program. The target is to be back for the GP at Silverstone in early August, although it will all depend on rehabilitation.

Ducati’s announcement on Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia successfully underwent endoscopic fasciotomy surgery on his right forearm this afternoon. The operation, performed by the medical team led by Professor Luigi Tarallo at the Orthopedic Clinic of the Policlinico di Modena, directed by Professor Fabio Catani, was completed smoothly and without complications. Taking advantage of the MotoGP summer break, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will now begin the planned recovery and rehabilitation program. Depending on post-operative progress, the goal is to return to the track for the British Grand Prix, scheduled from August 7 to 9 at Silverstone.

Climbing back in the second half of the season?

That is certainly Pecco Bagnaia’s goal, as he’s not entirely satisfied with the first half of the championship. His future lies with Aprilia’s factory team, but the aim is to close out his long, successful chapter with Ducati on a high note, highlighted in particular by his two MotoGP titles. In this first part of the season he has taken three podiums and a Sprint victory, plus another four GP podiums, but there have also been four retirements that currently keep him no higher than eighth in the overall riders’ standings.
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Pecco Bagnaia

byDiana Tamantini

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