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MotoGP Aragon Warm Up, Bezzecchi dominates and puts Marquez on notice: today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 30 August 2026 at 10:40
Bezzecchi MotoGP Aragon
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This morning, the last 10 minutes to work on track before the race taking place in the afternoon. The MotoGP riders tried to make the most of the time available to make some progress compared to Saturday. The fastest of all was Marco Bezzecchi, who set the best time in 1'46"512. It should be noted that the rider from Rimini was using a new tire, so he had an advantage over his rivals.

Aragon GP 2026: Warm Up times and standings

After third place in the Sprint Race, the Aprilia rider wants to try to put pressure on Marc Marquez, third in the Warm Up and Saturday afternoon’s winner. Second-best time in the morning for Pedro Acosta, who with KTM wants to try to fight for the podium in the long race.
Bezzecchi dealt significant gaps to his opponents, but he knows that in the race the story should be different. Starting from pole position, he will try not to get outfoxed again by the Marquez brothers at the start. His pace is good, but we’ll have to see how the battle unfolds. Aragon is one of Marc’s favorite circuits; beating him will be complicated.
Warm Up standings MotoGP Aragon
MotoGP Aragon, Warm Up results: times and standings

Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP: today’s race times

The 2026 Aragon Grand Prix is broadcast live on TV on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). Today’s Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races can also be followed live via streaming using the Sky Go and NOW services. Meanwhile, the TV channel TV8 and the website TV8.it will broadcast the races on a delayed basis only. Below are today’s schedules.
LIVE MOTOGP
11:00: Moto3 Race (17 laps)
12:15: Moto2 Race (19 laps)
14:00: MotoGP Race (23 laps)

MotoGP starting grid at MotorLand

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia)
2. Marc Marquez (Ducati)
3. Alex Marquez (Ducati)
4. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)
5. Jorge Martin (Aprilia)
6. Pedro Acosta (KTM)
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)
8. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)
9. Johann Zarco (Honda)
10. Diogo Moreira (Honda)
11. Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati)
12. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)
13. Jack Miller (Yamaha)
14. Brad Binder (KTM)
15. Joan Mir (Honda)
16. Enea Bastianini (KTM)
17. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
18. Luca Marini (Honda)
19. Alex Rins (Yamaha)
20. Pol Espargaro (KTM)
21. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)
22. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
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Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

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