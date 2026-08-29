Aragon MotoGP Sprint: Marc Márquez shows no mercy; updated riders’ standings

The Marquez brothers take a one-two in the sprint race at MotorLand; Bez from pole goes no further than third place, Diggia KO: here’s how the World Championship picture changes.

The MotoGP Sprint of the Aragon Grand Prix ended with the triumph of Marc Marquez , who at the start blitzed Marco Bezzecchi and seized first place, holding it to the end with a flawless performance. After having let the Aprilia rider snatch pole position, he made a great comeback this afternoon. Behind him at the finish is not the rider from Rimini, who at the start was also overtaken by Alex Marquez and then had to settle for the third step of the podium.

Unlike the Marquez brothers, who chose the medium rear tire, Bez had the soft on the back: he wasn’t able to exploit it properly in the very first laps.

MotoGP Aragon: report and results of the sprint race

At the start Marc and Alex Marquez got past Bezzecchi, followed by the Aprilias of Fernandez and Martin, then both overtaken by Acosta’s KTM in the final sector. Near the end of lap two, Di Giannantonio crashed between turns 16 and 17.

On lap 3 Martin overtook Acosta; the 2026 MotoGP World Championship leader became fourth after a bit of early scrapping. Up front Marc opened over eight tenths on Alex, who in turn had more than five on Bezzecchi.

On lap 5 the points-paying zone was Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Bezzecchi, Martin, Acosta, Moreira, Fernandez, Zarco, Aldeguer. Bagnaia only eleventh. A lap later Acosta put the Martinator behind him, while Quartararo retired due to a technical problem with his Yamaha.

On lap 7 Bezzecchi struck back, closing in on Alex Marquez, while Marc led the sprint race with about nine tenths over his brother. But already on the next lap the Gresini team rider once again put the Aprilia rider a safe 7–8 tenths behind. Positions settled, while further back Aldeguer charged up to sixth place.

One-two for the Marquez brothers, with Bez completing the podium. Also in the points were Acosta, Martin, Aldeguer, Moreira, Fernandez and Zarco. Chapeau to the LCR Honda rider, returning after months out due to the injury suffered in the Barcelona race.

MotoGP Aragon 2026, Sprint Race results: the final finishing order

Riders’ and constructors’ championships: the updated points standings

Jorge Martin remains leader of the overall MotoGP standings, but his sprint race was a bit subdued: fifth place behind Pedro Acosta’s KTM. Bezzecchi clawed back some points and moved to -29, while Marquez is at -33. The Ducati rider moved ahead of Ogura, absent at Aragon due to a left-hand injury. Diggia drops to -46 after today’s retirement.

RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 245 points Marco Bezzecchi 216 points Marc Marquez 212 points Ai Ogura 203 Fabio Di Giannantonio 199 Raul Fernandez 186 Pedro Acosta 169 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 115 Luca Marini 86 Fermin Aldeguer 80 Enea Bastianini 76 Brad Binder 72 Diogo Moreira 57 Fabio Quartararo 55

CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS