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Jorge Martin: "Beating Marquez is not my goal"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 28 August 2026 at 10:16
Jorge Martin
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Jorge Martin arrives at MotorLand Aragon as the championship leader, after an excellent performance during the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone. He appears very calm and unflappable in the press conference, knowing he can manage the 31-point lead in the standings over Bezzecchi, 37 over Ogura (absent due to injury), and 40 over Marquez.

The challenge at MotorLand

The feeling between the “Martinator” and the Aprilia RS-GP is improving; he feels the bike is more stable and the front end isn’t causing headaches. But the road is still long. There are ten races left in this MotoGP season, yet he arrives in Aragon riding the wave of success after winning the Sprint and taking second place in Sunday’s race in Great Britain. "I feel the same way; we’ll see if the weekend goes the same. The important thing is that I feel prepared, I felt very comfortable in practice, and I think I’m in better shape than at Silverstone."
It’s no secret that the first rival to beat on this track will be Marc Marquez, who shines on counterclockwise circuits. Will he be able to get the better of the reigning Ducati champion? "It’s very, very difficult, but at the moment beating Marc is not my priority," Jorge Martin replied. "Obviously I’ll try, but for me it’s important to focus on my work, on continuing to improve with the Aprilia, and being as competitive as at Silverstone."
Jorge Martin

A second place...

In 2024 he achieved two second places on this circuit, but last year he missed the race due to injury. There’s a great buzz in the Aprilia garage ahead of this Grand Prix. A slice of the World Championship is at stake. "My team knows me better and better. They know what I need when I arrive at a track where I’ve never raced before and they prepare a base that works better for me. I think starting from that base will help me do better than other times. But Aragon is a unique track and last year they were very fast, much faster than the last time I was there, so I’ll probably have to adapt."
Would Jorge Martin settle for two second places behind Marc Marquez? "It’s a great result. Two years ago I got the same result, but in a race you never know. So I’ll try to get the maximum and we’ll see what happens on Sunday."
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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Jorge Martin

byLuigi Ciamburro

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