Seismic shake-up at Pramac Yamaha: goodbye to Miller, Guevara moves up from Moto2 alongside Toprak

Jack Miller bids farewell, Izan Guevara arrives at Pramac Yamaha MotoGP: official announcement for the 2027 season.

The days leading up to the Aragon GP are decidedly lively, full of announcements. Here comes the goodbye to Jack Miller and the welcome to Izan Guevara, arriving from Moto2. The change at Pramac Yamaha is now official, marking the first historic promotion within the same structure led by Paolo Campinoti. The young Spaniard, standing out in the intermediate class with the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Boscoscuro, will be Toprak Razgatlioglu’s new teammate for the 2027 revolution, while the Australian rider will continue with the three tuning forks in Superbike.

Farewell to Jack Miller

There’s a two-part story with Pramac Racing: the 2018-2020 period when the team was Ducati’s satellite outfit (nine podiums and one pole position), then the return when the switch to Yamaha happened in 2025. “Some riders simply pass through a team, while others leave an indelible mark on its history. Jack belongs to the second group,” commented Paolo Campinoti. “We wish him and his family every success for the future. Once you become part of the Prima Pramac family, you’re part of it forever.” Warm words of farewell and esteem also came from Gino Borsoi: “Over these two years, he has proven to be an extremely important asset both for the Yamaha project and for our team. He has always given his all, and that’s something we must acknowledge and be grateful for, because even in the toughest moments he never stopped giving his best.”

“Beyond being a rider, Jack is a fantastic person, and it’s truly a shame when the paths of a team and someone of his character and caliber part ways. Unfortunately, that’s part of our world. Sometimes teams and manufacturers have to make tough decisions, and this was certainly one of the toughest, not only for the team but also for me personally. A rider and a person like Jack deserve to remain part of the structure, but sport is sport and, sooner or later, paths sometimes must diverge. We can only thank him for everything he has given us and wish him the best for the future,” he concluded. he concluded.

Welcome to Izan Guevara

“Izan’s promotion to MotoGP is a great example of what the BLU CRU program set out to achieve,” said Paolo Pavesio. “We have known Izan’s talent for many years. The speed he showed on his way to the Moto3 World Championship title left no doubt about his potential. However, after two challenging seasons in Moto2, about a year and a half ago we mutually committed to helping him achieve the ultimate goal of making it to MotoGP.”

“Throughout his journey, Izan has shown exactly what we hoped to see. Beyond his undeniable talent and speed, he has matured significantly both as a rider and as a professional. His work ethic, determination, consistency, and ability to continually improve have confirmed that he is ready to take the next step. For Yamaha, it’s exciting to welcome such a talented young rider into our MotoGP project. Developing the next generation of riders is crucial for the future of our sport, and Izan represents exactly the kind of talent we want to invest in.”

“With MotoGP entering a new technical era in 2027, we believe it’s the ideal time for a rookie to step into the category. Everyone will face the challenge of adapting to new regulations and new bikes, creating a unique opportunity for emerging talents to grow and establish themselves at the highest level. We look forward to supporting Izan in this exciting new chapter of his career with Yamaha.”