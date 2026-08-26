Twist: Ai Ogura injured and out of the Aragon GP! Here's what happened

Ai Ogura out of next weekend’s round at Aragon due to a training injury: the Trackhouse team’s statement.

A blow that neither Trackhouse Racing nor Aprilia wanted, especially with all four of their riders in great form. Ai Ogura, however, has suffered an injury to his hand—specifically a finger—while training at home in Japan, preparing to resume at MotorLand after this short break, and also for the upcoming run of back-to-back events. The Japanese rider will therefore be unable to take part in the Aragon GP (hopefully only that one), and will in fact need surgery to address the injury. In his place will be Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia’s test rider called up on short notice to replace #79. A sharp halt after having made history with his first win, on top of the steady podium form he had been showing lately, to the delight of both the stars-and-stripes squad and Aprilia (despite the big regret regarding his future with Yamaha). This does, however, make it a bit harder to stay in the hunt for the world title...

Trackhouse Racing’s statement

Ai Ogura has sustained a hand injury and has been forced to withdraw from the Aragon Grand Prix. Lorenzo Savadori will replace him. Rider number 79 of the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, Ai Ogura, suffered a left-hand injury during training in Japan. Upon his arrival in Europe, a fracture near the left thumb was detected that will require surgery, which he will undergo this Thursday. The Team welcomes number 32 Lorenzo Savadori, who will stand in for him at this Aragon round of the championship. We wish Ai a speedy recovery and thank Lorenzo for agreeing to step in on such short notice.