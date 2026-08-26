MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Twist: Ai Ogura injured and out of the Aragon GP! Here's what happened

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 18:25
ogura-motogp-out-infortunio
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ai Ogura out of next weekend’s round at Aragon due to a training injury: the Trackhouse team’s statement.
A blow that neither Trackhouse Racing nor Aprilia wanted, especially with all four of their riders in great form. Ai Ogura, however, has suffered an injury to his hand—specifically a finger—while training at home in Japan, preparing to resume at MotorLand after this short break, and also for the upcoming run of back-to-back events. The Japanese rider will therefore be unable to take part in the Aragon GP (hopefully only that one), and will in fact need surgery to address the injury. In his place will be Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia’s test rider called up on short notice to replace #79. A sharp halt after having made history with his first win, on top of the steady podium form he had been showing lately, to the delight of both the stars-and-stripes squad and Aprilia (despite the big regret regarding his future with Yamaha). This does, however, make it a bit harder to stay in the hunt for the world title...

Trackhouse Racing’s statement

Ai Ogura has sustained a hand injury and has been forced to withdraw from the Aragon Grand Prix. Lorenzo Savadori will replace him. Rider number 79 of the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, Ai Ogura, suffered a left-hand injury during training in Japan. Upon his arrival in Europe, a fracture near the left thumb was detected that will require surgery, which he will undergo this Thursday. The Team welcomes number 32 Lorenzo Savadori, who will stand in for him at this Aragon round of the championship. We wish Ai a speedy recovery and thank Lorenzo for agreeing to step in on such short notice.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Transfer market behind the scenes, Joan Mir: "Offers from Ducati and Honda"Transfer market behind the scenes, Joan Mir: "Offers from Ducati and Honda"
Official: Aldeguer and VR46, two-year deal and a factory DucatiOfficial: Aldeguer and VR46, two-year deal and a factory Ducati
Ai Ogura

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

ogura-motogp-operato
MotoGP

Ogura undergoes surgery, recovery timeline to be determined: how the Trackhouse Aprilia rider is doing

27 August 2026
Jack Miller
MotoGP

Jack Miller bids farewell to MotoGP: his future is already secured

27 August 2026
Jorge Martin e Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Aprilia vs Marquez: The Psychological Battle Is On

27 August 2026

More news

miller-guevara-pramac-yamaha-motogp

Seismic shake-up at Pramac Yamaha: goodbye to Miller, Guevara moves up from Moto2 alongside Toprak

Road Racing
ogura-motogp-operato

Ogura undergoes surgery, recovery timeline to be determined: how the Trackhouse Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
crossodromo-malpensa-mx-track

From flooded to full throttle: the Ciglione della Malpensa motocross track back up and running in record time

Stories
BMW Honda Bimota Superbike WorldSBK Test

Superbike: New Tests Before the Restart—BMW, Honda and Bimota Fire Up Their Engines

Superbike
Jack Miller

Jack Miller bids farewell to MotoGP: his future is already secured

MotoGP

Popular articles

Morbidelli

SBK 2027: the influx of MotoGP riders becomes a problem

Superbike
Marc Marquez

The champion's take: "Márquez isn't comfortable on the Ducati"

MotoGP
Joan Mir

Transfer market behind the scenes, Joan Mir: "Offers from Ducati and Honda"

MotoGP
Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura in MotoGP like Marc Marquez: better on left-handers

MotoGP
Jack Miller

Jack Miller bids farewell to MotoGP: his future is already secured

MotoGP

Loading