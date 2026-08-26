Goodbye Boscoscuro, Vietti returns to Kalex with Aspar: is this the year for the Moto2 crown?

Celestino Vietti will be a rider for the CFMOTO Aspar Team in the 2027 Moto2 season. A return to KALEX to aim for the world title—will he make it?

Farewell to Boscoscuro after two seasons together to return with KALEX. Today came the official announcement that Celestino Vietti will join the CFMOTO Aspar Team in 2027 with a very clear goal: to target the Moto2 World Championship. Alongside him will be Maximo Quiles, the Moto3 points leader whose promotion to the intermediate class within Jorge Martinez’s structure has already been announced. A complete reshuffle with both Holgado and Alonso moving up to MotoGP, betting on Vietti’s experience in the category together with a ‘new face’ in the class, namely Quiles.

Back to the past

As mentioned, Vietti will get back on a Kalex for the first time since 2024, the year in which he took three victories and a total of 165 points in the intermediate class. The switch to Boscoscuro didn’t bring the “click” that the team and rider might have expected, even if it’s broadly in line with a Moto2 career that, it pains us to say, has not been particularly brilliant so far, not even with KALEX. But who knows, a return to the German manufacturer could prove to be the turning point for the Turin-born rider, currently 7th overall with 112 points and three podiums.

“It’s a great opportunity to join a very competitive team, as they have shown over the years,” Vietti commented. “I want to thank Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’ and his team for the warm welcome. Next year I’ll change team and bike, it will be an exciting challenge and I will give my all to fight for the championship.”

“We have completed a very strong team for the 2027 Moto2 season,” said Jorge “Aspar” Martinez. “With Alonso and Holgado, we consistently fight for the top positions, and it’s something we wanted to repeat next season. We also have another rider coming from the VR46 Riders Academy after the experiences of Bagnaia and Migno in the World Championship, and we hope to give Vietti all the tools he needs to fight together for the Moto2 title.”