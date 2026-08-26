Official: Aldeguer and VR46, two-year deal and a factory Ducati

Starting from the 2027 season and for the following two years, Fermín Aldeguer will wear the fluorescent yellow colors of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. The Spanish rider, currently in his second year in MotoGP, will be an official Ducati Corse rider and will have a factory Ducati Desmosedici GP.

The MotoGP grid is taking clearer shape with deals for the year of revolution. This morning Luca Marini with KTM Tech3 , now Fermin Aldeguer , who bids farewell to BK8 Gresini Racing for a two-year deal with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, with a factory Ducati. European Moto2 Champion, then shining both in the MotoE World Championship and in Moto2, last year he earned a top 10 and the title of MotoGP Rookie of the Year, crowning the stellar season of Nadia Padovani’s team alongside Alex Marquez’s runner-up finish. This season, however, was marked by a late start due to a broken leg, plus another stop for a vertebra injury. He will make his return at Aragon (hopefully, pending tomorrow’s medical OK at the track) and from the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP World Championship he will be with the VR46 Racing Team, aiming to fight for every possible success.

Comments from the rider, VR46 and Ducati

Fermín Aldeguer: “I’m very happy to take this step in my MotoGP career with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. Signing with Valentino’s team is incredible. He has always been one of my idols, a point of reference. I think having him within the team can help me improve as a rider thanks to his valuable advice. The VR46 Racing Team is the Ducati Factory Supported Team, an extremely professional squad, and I’m happy to race with them. With the new regulations for 2027, my goal will be to adapt to the new tires, but also to the new bike. Having the factory Ducati will help a lot with development during the season. It will be a year in which we aim to be consistent, avoid mistakes, and spend as much time as possible on the bike to gather information. I’m sure we’ll work really well with the whole team and the Ducati engineers, we can do a great job and aim to be consistently in the top five. I can’t finish without a word of thanks to the entire Gresini Racing team and to Nadia, who helped me grow and brought me this far.”

Alessio Salucci – Team Director: “We are thrilled to confirm that Fermín will race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2027. He is a young rider who has shown great talent since his debut in MotoGP, where he immediately made his mark. We can’t wait to welcome him to the team, where he will have a factory Desmosedici GP as an official Ducati Corse rider. We will give him our full support to achieve our goals. Once again, I thank Ducati for their complete backing both on the human and technical side, and all our partners who support this incredible project.”

Gigi Dall’Igna – General Manager Ducati Corse: “We are very happy to announce the renewal of the agreement with Fermín for the next two seasons. Since his arrival in MotoGP he has shown extraordinary talent, a great ability to learn, and a determination that immediately impressed us. He is still a very young rider, but his potential is enormous and we are convinced that he has ample room for growth. For this reason, we decided to invest further in him, reaffirming our confidence in a project that clearly looks to the future. We believe that the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team represents the ideal environment to continue his development. In recent years the Team has shown it can make the most of young talents and is truly competitive in the Championship. We are certain that here Fermín will have everything he needs to keep growing and achieve important goals. At Ducati we strongly believe in his value.”

Pablo Nieto – Team Manager: “It is with great pride that we welcome Fermín Aldeguer to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, a rider who has proven to have great talent. Despite his young age, he has already shown maturity and the ability to measure up to a very demanding championship like MotoGP. It’s not at all easy to win in the premier class, and he already did it in his first year. We have great confidence in him because we know he has the potential to fight for what he wants. As a team, we will be ready to support him in everything and make things as easy as possible for him.”