Ai Ogura in MotoGP like Marc Marquez: better on left-handers

Ai Ogura ’s rise to the top of MotoGP has allowed the wider public to appreciate his feats. People like him for being a character without trying to be one. And they certainly like him on track for his wonderful riding style, with overtakes worthy of a film archive already earmarked for the “Best of” recap clip for the 2026 season, all while retaining his own unique traits. He also shares some touchpoints with other top-class colleagues, see Marc Marquez.

BETTER AT LEFT-HANDERS

A hallmark of the 9-time World Champion is a preference for left-hand corners and counterclockwise tracks. For physical reasons, whereas for Ai Ogura it’s a preference dictated by his riding style and characteristics. "Yes, I prefer left-hand corners to right-handers," admitted the Moto2 World Champion. "On that note, Aragon is one of my favorite circuits in Europe."

EXPECTATIONS FOR ARAGON

MotorLand Aragon indeed features a majority of left-hand corners (10 compared to 7 right-handers), particularly the final long sweeper. "I always have fun on this track. It’s a pity I couldn’t race here last year (he was injured at Silverstone, ed.), so this will be my first time here with a MotoGP bike. Which part of the circuit do I like the most? Probably the last corner, a real left-hand sweeper that you tackle after a very long straight. It will be interesting to take it on with a MotoGP."

TITLE AMBITIONS?

Coming off the abrupt halt with a race crash at Silverstone, the Trackhouse Aprilia standard-bearer remains third in the championship, approaching this round as he usually does. During the two-week break he trained non-stop in Japan, both on track and off-road, without losing sight of his goal. There’s no talk of a world title, but of confirming himself at the top of MotoGP—absolutely yes.