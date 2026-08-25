MX shake-up: the Coenens bid farewell to the World Championship for the Stars-and-Stripes dream

Goodbye (for now) to the World Championship: twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen are aiming for the USA for the 2027 season.

After months of rumors, here is the official confirmation: Belgian twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen will move to the USA to race full-time in SuperMotocross in 2027. Following the multi-year extension announced in February with KTM, the new program for the two riders has now been revealed. Recall that both have already sampled Pro Motocross with a few wild cards, bringing home podiums and moto wins, though there was also a shoulder injury for then-MX2 leader Sacha Coenen, who remained in the title fight despite feeling the effects for several rounds.

Will this be the right choice for the careers of the two 19-year-olds? What’s certain for now is that the Motocross World Championship is losing two young and feisty protagonists between the 250 and MXGP classes, where Lucas Coenen had been running up front—he even held the red plate for several GPs—before an injury that is heavily affecting him (he retired early again last weekend in Arnhem after a new comeback attempt). But the decision has been made: in 2027 Lucas and Sacha will compete in the AMA 450SX/MX and 250SX/MX classes respectively, with the East/West schedule still to be determined.

"An extraordinary opportunity"

“I’m excited to confirm that we’ll be in the United States next year,” said Lucas Coenen. “When we went to Thunder Valley it was fantastic, and we also got great results for the team in the GPs, until bad luck struck with the hip issue. 2027 will be a big change for the family, but it’s a dream come true.” Twin brother Sacha Coenen is no less enthusiastic: “I’m super excited. We still have big goals for the rest of the MX2 season, but confirming this deal allows us to focus on the target and get organized for 2027. There will be a lot to learn, but that’s what we want to do. It’s fantastic to have this opportunity. I can’t wait.”

Robert Jonas, KTM Offroad Racing Director: “We know this is an extraordinary opportunity for both Lucas and Sacha to reach new milestones in their young careers, after conquering the top of their respective categories in the world championship. One of Red Bull KTM’s strengths is the ability to coordinate and offer these opportunities across different series to talented riders like the Coenen brothers. We have believed in their potential for a long time. There are still a few Grand Prix wins to chase before a new adventure begins for all of us.”