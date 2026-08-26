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Official: Luca Marini joins KTM Tech3 to usher in the MotoGP revolution

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 09:05
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Luca Marini new KTM Tech3 rider for the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP World Championship: it’s official.
No news, just confirmation of what’s been known for a while: Luca Marini will leave Honda at the end of 2026 and join KTM Tech3 starting from the 2027 MotoGP World Championship, when the new era of the premier class begins in terms of technical regulations. An experienced rider, as both Gunther Steiner and Pit Beirer had already stated, who in particular did not want to field two rookies again, as happened on a couple of occasions in the past. His teammate isn’t official yet, but it will be Senna Agius, the Australian Moto2 rider, much to the chagrin of teammate Manuel Gonzalez, the current leader of the category but snubbed by MotoGP...

Comments from the team

“Luca is a rider we’ve been closely following, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Tech3 starting in 2027,” said Gunther Steiner, Tech3 CEO. “He brings great experience, but also the right mindset and approach for what we are building here. 2027 will represent a major turning point for MotoGP, so having a rider who can contribute to our progress in this new era will be crucial. He knows how to operate at this level of the sport, whether it’s collaborating with engineers, developing the bike, or pushing beyond the limits in difficult circumstances. We are beginning an exciting new chapter with KTM and we believe Luca has the speed, experience, and determination needed to help us achieve our goals.”
Nicolas Goyon, Team Manager of the Tech3 team, then added: “We are very happy that Luca will join us from 2027. He has already shown he can compete at the highest level, and his MotoGP experience will be extremely valuable in this new chapter. He has a solid understanding of what is required both from a rider’s perspective and a technical one, and we are certain he will be an important part of our growth path with KTM. We look forward to working with him and seeing what we can achieve together.”
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Luca Marini

byDiana Tamantini

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