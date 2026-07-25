Toward a sensational 'no': but why does MotoGP snub Manuel Gonzalez?

The Manuel Gonzalez case is a real paradox: a brilliant talent first in the WorldSBK paddock and now in Moto2, yet MotoGP ignores him...

Moto2 leader, capable of being a frontrunner first in production-derived series and then in the World Championship, something very few have achieved. And yet Manuel Gonzalez doesn’t deserve MotoGP. We’d already talked about it; it seemed the situation had shifted in his favor, but here we are again at the same point. That’s what emerges from the latest rumors regarding the Tech3 market: nothing official yet, but it seems that both KTM and Gunther Steiner are leaning toward the experienced Luca Marini and, as a rookie, Senna Agius, precisely Gonzalez’s garage mate. What does the 23-year-old Spaniard have to do to move up a class? The fear, however, is that the doors are closed once more, that incredibly there’s no place for him in the premier class, and there’s no shortage of talk about a return to WorldSBK, back among the production-derived bikes...

KTM and Tech3 change everything

One thing has been clear for some time: unlike a couple of occasions in the past, Tech3 doesn’t want two rookies for the revolutionary 2027 season. As for the current riders, they’re all on their way out; so far only Pedro Acosta has made his move to the factory Ducati official. Veteran Brad Binder is now out of the KTM project—Steiner said it very clearly ( here are his statements )—we’ve covered the Maverick Vinales situation in depth, and Enea Bastianini is also on his way out, with official confirmation from Trackhouse Aprilia pending. The Austrian brand’s factory team will welcome the almost-ex-Ducati riders Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. As for Tech3, it’s all still rumors, but it seems there’s now a defined direction... Who knows if the official announcement will come during this summer break or if everything will be confirmed once the MotoGP World Championship resumes, but if the rumors are true, it would be an incredible situation.

Why don’t you want Gonzalez in MotoGP?

Manuel Gonzalez has proven who he is with results, not just today but since the lower championships. He won the ETC (now Moto4) of what was then the CEV (now MotoJunior) in 2017 before launching into the production-derived series. We also recall his successful wild cards in 2019 in Supersport 300 and in 2021 in the 600 class of the Italian Speed Championship: those who have worked with him don’t hesitate to call him an incredible talent, no ifs or buts. The 2019 SSP300 world title, which made him the youngest world champion, propelled him even further, then came the big challenge in the World Championship that’s paying off. After two years came the first podium, then the victories that allowed him to step onto the world podium in 2024—he’s the reigning vice-champion, this year he’s the world leader and once again a top contender for the Moto2 title.