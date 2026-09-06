MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK: Tommy Bridewell, what a scare—the Ducati hits the wall and shatters into a thousand pieces

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 06 September 2026 at 08:54
bridewell
Add as a preferred source on Google
Against the very same wall at Magny-Cours two years ago, Toprak Razgatlioglu nearly lost the first of his two Superbike World Championships won with BMW. This time it went better: the Briton Tommy Bridewell avoided the impact, but the Advocats Anglo-Australian team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R was smashed to pieces.
Rarely has a bike been seen in such a state: the front end torn off, the engine left as the only intact piece and, in light of things, perhaps the only salvageable one. A very substantial loss, including financially. But what matters, of course, is that the former BSB champion walked away practically unscathed: just a few grazes on his arms and torso. Today he will regularly take the start in the two concluding races of the French round of the Superbike World Championship.

The cursed wall 

Toprak Razgatlioglu was less fortunate. The dynamics of the slide were identical, namely losing the front in the very fast downhill left-hander, but in that instance the rider didn’t slow much in the run-off area, striking the outermost part of the wall that protects the following Turn 14 very violently. Without that protection, bikes and riders who fall on the downhill risk crossing the track at the next section. It’s the same situation as at Rivazza 1 in Imola; the wall is essential and cannot be removed. After the Turkish rider’s crash, from which he miraculously escaped without fractures and therefore didn’t see his season significantly compromised—ultimately ending as World Champion—the International Motorcycling Federation requested changes. Since 2024, that wall has been protected not only by rows of tires but also by air fences, which would have been very useful in Toprak’s crash.

Frightening dynamics 

This time, however, they were almost useless, because the Ducati dug into the run-off, bouncing multiple times before slamming into the barriers: the front end, torn from the rest, flew into the air, while the remaining debris, engine included, struck the air fence. But the damage was already more than done. Fortunately, the rider slid away at high speed without hitting anything. At that point, riders are in fifth gear, leaned over to the left, and must brake hard to tackle the next corner. Losing the front takes an instant. Bridewell had been demoted to the back of the grid for not slowing sufficiently under yellow flags during practice. So he was pushing hard to regain positions. In the Superpole Race he will occupy the seventh spot earned in qualifying. So it all restarts as if nothing had happened. But what a scare...
> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1
SBK: Lecuona curses the red flag, but he’s still missing something compared to BulegaSBK: Lecuona curses the red flag, but he’s still missing something compared to Bulega
Tommy Bridewell

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

partenza
Superbike

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

06 September 2026
Locatelli 1
Superbike

SBK: Andrea Locatelli’s never-ending crisis: this Yamaha is torture

06 September 2026
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

SBK: Lecuona curses the red flag, but he’s still missing something compared to Bulega

06 September 2026

More news

partenza

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

Superbike
Locatelli 1

SBK: Andrea Locatelli’s never-ending crisis: this Yamaha is torture

Superbike
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

MXGP of Turkey, red-hot Saturday: Herlings show and world championship match point

Motocross
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike WorldSBK

SBK: Lecuona curses the red flag, but he’s still missing something compared to Bulega

Superbike
Ferrari-900-1

The Legendary Ferrari 900: The One-of-a-Kind Story of a Hand-Built 1990s Icon

Stories

Popular articles

Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
oncu

Supersport: Arenas down, but Yamaha saves him in Race 1 at Magny-Cours

Road Racing
bulega

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1

Superbike

Loading