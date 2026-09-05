Supersport: Arenas down, but Yamaha saves him in Race 1 at Magny-Cours

Crashes, ruinous clashes, unsporting moves: we saw it all in the first Supersport World Championship race at Magny-Cours. Albert Arenas went down, but Can Oncu’s victory allows the points leader to limit the damage.

The first twist came on lap one with contact that broke the fairing of Valentin Debise’s ZXMoto , the home rider who had started from pole. It was immediately clear there was a lot of tension in the pack, and the heavy braking at the Adelaide hairpin would be the stage for the day’s drama. The most important incident, in terms of the overall standings, was the contact between Jeremy Alcoba and Albert Arenas: the Kawasaki rider ran a bit wide and slammed into the championship leader, triggering a double crash. In the low-speed pile-up, Arenas suffered a contusion to his right hand. He will be examined again on Sunday morning to check for any issues ahead of the rematch.

Debise held up

The lap-one setback forced Valentin Debise into a grueling comeback, during which he spectacularly rear-ended Jorge Navarro—who had rejoined the track without looking—again at the infamous hairpin. “He made a senseless move,” commented the Frenchman. Navarro was handed a long-lap penalty. The episode had a notable impact on the race outcome, because Debise then found a wall of Yamaha R9s ahead and managed to pass only Lucas Mahias. The other two, Roberto Garcia and Can Oncu, were too far ahead to try.

Decisive final lap

When it came down to the wire, the inexperienced Garcia found himself in the perfect spot for the Turk’s passing attempt. Oncu, far more streetwise, dived in and seized the lead. From there he shut every door, and goodbye to Roberto Garcia’s first career victory—though he has already been confirmed by Yamaha for 2027. Meanwhile, Debise had almost latched onto the leaders’ tails, but was too far back to gamble everything. Drawing on his experience, Valentin realized a third place (16 points) was better than throwing away a race in which he’d already come within a whisker of disaster a couple of times.

Arenas limits the damage

So, thanks to Can Oncu and Roberto Garcia, leader Albert Arenas lost little ground to Debise, who is now 66 points off the top. Steps forward also for Can Oncu, now -88 points. The lead, however, is still solid—more than two races’ worth with seven remaining. It means Valentin and ZXMoto have no time to waste: if they want to reopen the championship, the time is now.