VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

The Aragon Grand Prix was not positive for Fabio Di Giannantonio . The VR46 rider crashed in the MotoGP Sprint, but on Sunday he managed to make up ground with a seventh-place finish. The top of the standings is slipping away, and hopes of fighting for the world title are fading. At the moment Marc Marquez and the Aprilias are running with an extra gear.

Technical issues in Aragon

The post-Aragon balance sheet is not the best for the Rome-born rider. "We can’t be happy with the weekend we had. However, we’re also optimistic because we know exactly what happened. So we have a lot of work to do, but the positive thing is that we know what happened and we can turn the situation around."

For Fabio Di Giannantonio, these are his final outings in the colors of the Tavullia team. Then a new adventure will begin with KTM Tech3, with which he has signed a two-year contract. Still nine Grands Prix to contest together, to close out in the best possible way a three-year chapter with VR46, preceded by two seasons with Gresini Ducati. "We’ve had two weekends with small issues here and there that we need to sort out. But the positive thing is that we know exactly what’s going on. So we really hope to have a normal, trouble-free weekend starting from Misano."

Bouncing back at Misano

In front of the home crowd, Di Giannantonio wants to achieve an important result. And he looks to Marquez as an example. "If you know what you can improve, it’s just an opportunity to grow, learn, and try again. Especially if you want to fight for the championship. But Marc is also showing us that sometimes something like this can actually be positive for the championship," the Roman rider emphasized. "So I’m trying to bring every possible positive aspect to Misano and start with a clear mind."

Up to the Catalan GP in Barcelona, 'Diggia’s' MotoGP season seemed to be at a very high level, then there was a slight dip. There’s nothing to blame on the bike or the engineers’ work; the competition is making faster and more decisive strides forward. "Technology keeps improving in many ways. But as the bikes get faster, so do we. They’ve certainly done an incredible job. But I also think that when you feel comfortable with the bike, everything clicks. So, without a doubt, they were in better form than we were."