Superbike FP1 Magny-Cours: the "usual suspect" in command, is Bulega heading for match point?

The Reds kick off the Magny-Cours weekend in the best possible way, but leading the pack is Nicolò Bulega . Report and standings from the first Superbike session.

An attacking Ducati—more precisely, an attacking Nicolò Bulega—but that’s hardly news. In fact, the 2026 Superbike World Championship leader has his first title match point this weekend; specifically, he needs 53 points to start the big celebration… But that will be decided starting tomorrow with Race 1 and then Sunday with the final two races. The Aruba Ducati standard-bearer certainly got off to a flying start, setting the fastest time in the first free practice at Magny-Cours despite a small technical issue right at the beginning of the session and then a stoppage for a red flag caused by track conditions following Sofuoglu’s crash (rider OK). Here’s how it went.

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Superbike Free Practice 1

A slightly sluggish start, especially due to a red flag at 37:06 for track conditions at Turns 1 and 2, which had already been signaled moments earlier with yellow-and-red flags: a consequence of Bahattin Sofuoglu’s crash, with no ill effects for the rider. It took several minutes to clear the gravel the young Turkish rider had dragged onto the asphalt, then action resumed—first with the Lowes twins on top, and later with the Ducati armada monopolizing the leading positions. In the end, there were no surprises: the dominant force of this Superbike season—and future VR46 MotoGP rider—still reigned supreme. Nicolò Bulega starts the Magny-Cours round on top, followed by Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and his teammate Iker Lecuona. Only Xavi Vierge in 4th on the Yamaha prevents an all-Ducati top six, with the returning Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, and Lorenzo Baldassarri right behind him.

The final standings