MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike at Magny-Cours: where a rider got married during the Bol d'Or!

Stories
by Alessio Piana
Friday, 04 September 2026 at 07:30
Magny Cours
Add as a preferred source on Google
With the summer break over, this weekend the Superbike World Championship returns to action at the Magny-Cours circuit. Not a “Cathedral in the desert,” but in fact a Cathedral in the heart of Burgundy, without any particular attractions in the surrounding areas.
In 2003, the Magny-Cours track was also a Cathedral… for a full-fledged wedding that went down in history, starring a rider who that weekend was racing in the Bol d’Or.

A WEDDING DURING THE BOL D’OR

It happened during the 67th edition of the great French motorcycle classic held over the weekend of September 13–14 at Magny-Cours. The 70,000 spectators in attendance not only witnessed the victory of the Suzuki S.E.R.T. #2 ridden by the transatlantic hero Jean-Michel Bayle, Nicolas Dussauge, and Sébastien Gimbert, but also a wedding celebrated in the pits and on the starting grid! The Japanese rider Takaharu “Takha” Kishida, as at the Suzuka 8 Hours (and in several subsequent editions) on the grid with the Suzuki GSX-R 1000 #22 fielded by the partnership between Team 22 Police Nationale (the French police team) and TSUKIGI Racing, married his partner Megumi right before the start.

A ONE-OF-A-KIND EVENT

The newlyweds were enthusiastically applauded by the crowd during a double ceremony: the more conventional one on the starting grid, and another in the pits, where the team manager Anne-Marie Spitz playfully handcuffed them… as a reminder of the sanctity of the marital bond. A curious episode in a Bol d’Or that proved more exhausting for poor Takha than a long marriage. During practice, Sébastien Diss, one of the three riders, was injured, forcing him to tackle the 24-hour race with only Gwen Giabbani (future 2009 World Champion with YART) as his teammate.

MARRIAGE AND THE FINISH LINE

They managed to finish 12th overall after taking 5th at the Suzuka 8 Hours, but a great sporting joy arrived for the team a few weeks later. On October 6, 2003, Team 22 Police Nationale clinched victory at the 200 Miles of Vallelunga with the same Gwen Giabbani on the #22 Suzuki, alongside Frédéric Moreira and, as the police team, our own Paolo Blora! Kishida was not present on that occasion, evidently on his honeymoon…
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Superbike, setback for the MGM team: Tarran Mackenzie cannot race at Magny-CoursSuperbike, setback for the MGM team: Tarran Mackenzie cannot race at Magny-Cours
Superbike: Miguel Oliveira and BMW renew — the goal is to beat DucatiSuperbike: Miguel Oliveira and BMW renew — the goal is to beat Ducati
Superbike

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Lanza
Stories

“I bought the motorcycle on an installment plan, then I won 15,000 lire”: in 1922, a one‐make race could make you rich!

03 September 2026
TOTO-Toilet-Bike-Neo
Stories

Toilet Bike Neo: The Bizarre Environmental Manifesto That Made History

01 September 2026
ELI TOMAC - RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 2026
Motocross

It's the right time": Eli Tomac, the U.S. off-road legend, says goodbye to racing

01 September 2026

More news

Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

MotoGP
bulega-sbk

Superbike FP1 Magny-Cours: the "usual suspect" in command, is Bulega heading for match point?

Superbike
Luca Marini Honda

Luca Marini–Honda farewell: Márquez’s prophecy and DiGgia’s embrace

MotoGP
espargaro-motogp

Misano without Viñales: KTM Tech3 confirms Espargaró; return remains a mystery

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike

Superbike: It's not over yet between Petrucci and BMW; new scenario for 2027

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Is Marc Marquez an alien? His girlfriend Gemma jokes about it: "If you only knew about that finger

MotoGP
motogp-moto2-moto3-test-2027

New MotoGP era: ready? Here's where and when the 2027 official tests will take place

MotoGP
Bulega

Superbike needs an overhaul: With the British Superbike points system, Bulega wouldn't have won anything yet

Paolo Gozzi Column
Pedro Acosta

Marquez's mother is already looking to 2027, and her compliments to Acosta don't go unnoticed

MotoGP
MXGP-START-MOTOCROSS-GP-TURCHIA

MXGP Turkey, a pivotal round in the title race: Herlings the favorite, MX2 wide open

Motocross

Loading