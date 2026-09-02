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New MotoGP era: ready? Here's where and when the 2027 official tests will take place

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 02 September 2026 at 17:25
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The winter testing calendar for MotoGP on its way to the 2027 revolution has been officially confirmed. Testing also for Moto2 and Moto3, all the details.
The start of the new MotoGP era is getting closer and closer; it’s time to put all the pieces in place for the outings of the new season. Today comes confirmation of all the winter test dates scheduled before the start of the 2027 World Championship: a first look in Valencia at the end of 2026, then, as has been the case for a few years now, on to Sepang and then Thailand between late January and early February, with a trip to Brazil for the official presentation on February 21 before returning to Buriram for the first GP. The test dates for Moto2 and Moto3 have also been confirmed; both classes will continue to run at Jerez. Details below.

MotoGP towards the new era

The Shakedown Test, reserved for official test riders and rookies, will take place at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit from January 29 to 30. This year it will be held right up against the first official test of the season for all riders, scheduled for January 31 and February 1. Then it’s off to Buriram, Thailand, for the second two-day official test session, which will be held on February 6 and 7. This will be followed by a beachside welcome at Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro for the Season Launch, bringing MotoGP to the heart of the Brazilian city on February 21.
The recap
Shakedown Test: January 29–30
Sepang Test: January 31 – February 1
Buriram Test: February 6 – 7
Season Launch: February 21
As mentioned, this program will be preceded by a first official glimpse of the new era already this year: the Valencia Test on December 1, 2026. The new rider line-ups will take to the track for the first time with their brand-new 850cc machines.
MotoGP testing calendar and details for the 2027 season

Moto2 and Moto3 dates confirmed

Pre-season tests for Moto2 and Moto3 are also confirmed. Moto2 will have one private test and one official test. Moto3 will have one official test. In 2027, all tests for both classes will take place at the Circuito de Jerez–Ángel Nieto.
Moto2 private test: February 16–17
Moto3 official test: February 18–19
Moto2 official test: February 20–21
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byDiana Tamantini

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