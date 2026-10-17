MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Sportbike Jerez: Thompson takes out Salvador, Artigas turns the championship on its head

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
sportbike
Follow us on Google News
The Sportbike World Championship has a new leader with just one race remaining. At Jerez, Xavi Artigas won Race 1 as David Salvador crashed two laps from the finish, hit by Carter Thompson at the final corner. The 23-year-old Spaniard arrived in Andalusia 12 points behind; he now leads his Kawasaki brand-mate by 13.
.On Friday, Salvador took pole for the fifth time this season, with Thompson (Yamaha) separating him from Artigas on the front row. The Spaniard has already signed to move up to Supersport in 2027.

Chaos before the warm-up lap was even over

The race got off to a difficult start before it had even begun. On the warm-up lap, Julien Correa (Kawasaki), Jeffrey Buis (Suzuki) and Fenton Seabright (Triumph) crashed at Turn 1, leaving their grid spots empty. The consequences were serious for the Dutch Suzuki rider: he dislocated his shoulder and will miss Sunday's race. At the 1 p.m. start, the temperature stood at 26 degrees, with 11 laps scheduled.
Salvador got the jump into Turn 1, but Artigas passed him at Turn 2. The opening lap was hectic, with several changes at the front and five Kawasakis leading: Alvaro Fuertes, Salvador, Artigas, Antonio Torres and Juan Risueno. On the second lap, Bruno Ierace (Triumph) and Marco Gaggi (Yamaha) retired, with Gaggi crashing at Turn 9, while Hugo de Cancellis, riding the Kove in place of Tonn, returned to the pits.

Vannucci fast, then down

Meanwhile, Matteo Vannucci (Aprilia) and Thompson had joined the lead group. The Italian set the fastest lap so far in 1'47"020. After five laps, Salvador led ahead of Torres, Thompson and Artigas, with the top 10 covered by just two seconds. Tayo Aksu was a surprise in ninth, riding the only Honda on track.
In the second half of the race, eight riders broke away: five Kawasakis, along with Ferre Fleerackers' Suzuki, Vannucci's Aprilia and Thompson's Yamaha. On lap eight, however, Vannucci crashed, after Di Persio (Yamaha), Luca Agostinelli (Aprilia) and Mattia Martella (Yamaha) had already been forced out by crashes.

The contact that changed everything

Two laps from the finish, at the final corner, Thompson ran into Salvador, who crashed. Race direction deemed the Australian responsible and handed him a long-lap penalty. Despite the sanction, Thompson finished sixth.
Artigas began the final lap in the lead, chased by Fleerackers, Fuertes and Pepe Osuna. The riders battled elbow to elbow, but the championship runner-up held firm to claim his fourth win of the season. Fleerackers finished second, with Fuertes completing the podium. Harrison Dessoy brought the best-placed Triumph home in seventh, while Aksu's ninth place marked his best result of the year.
Now only the final race of the season remains: Artigas heads into it as the leader with a 13-point advantage, while Salvador will have to fight back to reclaim a title that seemed to be in his hands until Saturday.
Sportbike Jerez: Race 1 results
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Sportbike Cremona: Yamaha’s first victory with Carter ThompsonSportbike Cremona: Yamaha’s first victory with Carter Thompson
Kawasaki celebration: Xavi Artigas wins and narrows the gap in SportbikeKawasaki celebration: Xavi Artigas wins and narrows the gap in Sportbike
SportBike

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

arenas
Road Racing

Supersport Jerez: Arenas Calls the Shots, Kawasaki Adds Spice to Race 1

herrera
Road Racing

Maria Herrera crowned WCR queen for the second time; wild girl wins Race 1 at Jerez

Albert Arenas Supersport Jerez
Road Racing

Supersport Jerez: Arenas delivers a champion's Superpole, Navarro springs a surprise

More news

bulega

SBK Jerez: Race 1, Bulega does it again, riding alone like the stars of the Tourist Trophy

Superbike
arenas

Supersport Jerez: Arenas Calls the Shots, Kawasaki Adds Spice to Race 1

Road Racing
herrera

Maria Herrera crowned WCR queen for the second time; wild girl wins Race 1 at Jerez

Road Racing
motore

Benda patents a V-engine with a supercharger integrated into the crankcase: a solution that challenges Kawasaki H2 architecture

Dreams
bulegas

SBK Jerez: Bulega takes another phenomenal Superpole; the Cannibal is relentless

Superbike

Popular articles

ducati-panigale-v4-2027

Ducati Raises the Bar: Here’s What’s Changing on the 2027 Panigale V4

Dreams
motogp-adelaide-aereo

Adelaide Rises Up Against MotoGP Project: Work Suspended as Opposition Grows Stronger

MotoGP
kove

The Supersport That Costs as Much as a Scooter: Kove 650RR, the 124 hp Four-Cylinder

Dreams
Albert Arenas Supersport Jerez

Supersport Jerez: Arenas delivers a champion's Superpole, Navarro springs a surprise

Road Racing
Suzuki_CN_Challenge_2026

Suzuki Takes on Carbon Fiber with Flax Fiber: The Sustainable Revolution That Could Transform Racing

Stories

Loading