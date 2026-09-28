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Sportbike Cremona: Yamaha’s first victory with Carter Thompson

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Monday, 28 September 2026 at 06:38
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Thompson (BrCorse Yamaha) triumphs in Sportbike World Championship Race 2 at Cremona, Artigas chips away more points from Salvador.
In the fourteenth race of the 2026 Sportbike World Championship, a Yamaha steps onto the top of the podium for the first time. Credit goes to Carter Thompson, winner of Race 2 at the Cremona Circuit. Launching from fourth on the grid, the standard-bearer of the very Italian Team BrCorse stole the show, delivering the first historic victory for the Three Tuning Forks brand in the new entry-level class of the WorldSBK circus.

FIRST YAMAHA WIN IN THE SPORTBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

After Kawasaki, Suzuki, Aprilia, and Triumph, Yamaha has also joined the manufacturers competing in the Sportbike World Championship to win at least one race this year. After a season of ups and downs, the Iwata-based brand secured this major satisfaction thanks to Team BrCorse, the first squad to field the new R7 starting from the Misano Adriatico round last June. A result achieved moreover with a rider (Carter Thompson) who had come close to victory several times so far.

IMPECCABLE THOMPSON

Fastest on Friday in Tissot Superpole and fifth yesterday in Race 1 despite starting from pole, the young Australian (turning 19 on November 29) managed to convert his speed potential, without being rattled by the early skirmishes with many WorldSPB heavyweights locked in battle. Taking command on lap five of the 12 scheduled, aided by a moment of uncertainty from Ferre Fleerackers at Curva del Lago, from that point on the reigning Supersport 300 World Championship runner-up built and expertly managed a colossal five-second lead, allowing him to cross the line solo when the checkered flag waved.

ARTIGAS CLOSES IN ON SALVADOR

With Carter Thompson running the show, the focus naturally shifted to the world title chase. Arriving this weekend with a 30-point advantage and the chance to wrap it up mathematically one round early, David Salvador leaves Cremona with just a 12-point cushion to manage over Xavi Artigas (2nd on the back of two wins in a row). Third in the first race, the championship leader finished fifth in Race 2, handing the third step of the podium to Ferre Fleerackers with a splendid Alvaro Fuertes in fourth. It will all be decided in three weeks at Jerez de la Frontera, with 50 points still up for grabs and many questions to be answered. The furious battles also took their toll on Juan Risueno, sixth ahead of Fenton Seabright and José Osuna.

ITALIANS OFF THE PACE

The best of the Italians remains Marco Gaggi, ninth with Team BrCorse’s second R7, followed by an unrecognizable Antonio Torres (10th), now overtaken by Carter Thompson in the standings. Wild card Manuel Rocca finished twelfth, right behind the group of riders fighting for the Top 10, with Bruno Ieraci, Mirko Gennai (forced to serve a double Long Lap Penalty for a jump start), and Thomas Benetti running in tandem from thirteenth to fifteenth. Out of the points, Mattia Sorrenti (23rd) endured a rough Sunday for REVO-M2 Racing. Matteo Vannucci (29th) slipped at Le Torri corner, as did Elia Bartolini (27th). No luck either for Alessandro Di Persio (25th) and Mattia Martella (28th).

SPORTBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026

EICMA Italian Round
Cremona, Race 2 Results
Screenshot 2026-09-27 at 17:50:00
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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byAndrea Periccioli

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