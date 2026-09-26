MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Kawasaki celebration: Xavi Artigas wins and narrows the gap in Sportbike

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Saturday, 26 September 2026 at 18:13
660723973_18096321839078271_5792109368322540145_n_result
Follow us on Google News
Xavi Artigas (MTM Kawasaki) is getting a taste for it: in Race 1 at Cremona he clinches his second consecutive win in the Sportbike World Championship.
A Saturday under the banner of a Japanese 4-cylinder at the Cremona Circuit. Just moments before Jeremy Alcoba’s victory in Race 1 of the Supersport World Championship, the San Martino del Lago track also saw Xavi Artigas triumph in the first Sportbike World Championship race. The common denominator was the availability of a Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, a bike that this year is allowed to compete in both WorldSBK support categories.

XAVI ARTIGAS WINS AGAIN

After relaunching himself last year by fighting to the very end for the CIV Supersport title, Xavi Artigas is in a true state of grace in Sportbike. Back on the top step of the podium in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, the Spanish rider has now notched his second consecutive win, his third of the season aboard the MTM Kawasaki ZX-6R 636. Fourth in qualifying, but starting from the front row due to a six-place grid penalty handed to championship leader David Salvador (who stormed back to 3rd with the Prodina Kawasaki XCI Team), the 2021 Moto3 Valencian Grand Prix winner immediately found himself in the thick of the action. He launched the decisive attack on a rampant Harrison Dessoy (2nd with PHR Performance Triumph) with 4 laps to go and, from then on, expertly shut every door.

LOOKING AHEAD TO RACE 2

Thanks to these results, Xavi Artigas trims a few points off his championship deficit, now chasing David Salvador by 21 points, while Kawasaki, with one round to spare, celebrates the Sportbike World Championship manufacturers’ title. Tomorrow in Race 2, which kicks off at 13:00, the usual brawl is expected, with potential interlopers Fenton Seabright (4th), Carter Thompson (5th) and Alvaro Fuertes, sixth and part of the leading group, with five riders covered by 0.505 under the checkered flag. Antonio Torres failed to make an impact, only eleventh with the second Prodina XCI Kawasaki 636 and now almost out of the title fight. Marco Gaggi (8th) was the best of the Italians in an anonymous Race 1 for our standard-bearers. In the points, Bruno Ieraci finished twelfth, with Matteo Vannucci, Elia Bartolini and Mirko Gennai nose-to-tail in that order from thirteenth to fifteenth. No points for wild card Manuel Rocca (17th), Thomas Benetti (22nd), Mattia Sorrenti (23rd), Alessandro Di Persio (29th) and Mattia Martella (31st, called up at the last minute by Miguel Oliveira’s outfit).

SPORTBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026

EICMA Italian Round
Cremona, Race 1 Results
Screenshot 2026-09-26 at 15:46:50

Read also

Samuel Di Sora, the tri-national rider, believes in his chances in CIV Sportbike: "Bianchi? He's not unbeatableSamuel Di Sora, the tri-national rider, believes in his chances in CIV Sportbike: "Bianchi? He's not unbeatable
CIV Misano Race 1: Bianchi, Salvetti and Perez Selfa set the stage for Racing NightCIV Misano Race 1: Bianchi, Salvetti and Perez Selfa set the stage for Racing Night
SportBike

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

alcoba
Road Racing

Supersport Cremona: Kawasaki flexes its muscles, Jeremy Alcoba shuts the door in Race 1

26 September 2026
KC2A4186_result
Road Racing

Supersport Cremona: Jeremy Alcoba puts Kawasaki back on pole

26 September 2026
Starting grid Moto3 Jr
Road Racing

Like MotoGP: new MotoJunior grid at Aragon, first title-clinching chances

25 September 2026

More news

Lecuona

SBK Cremona: Lecuona wins Race 1, Bulega's celebration is postponed

Superbike
alcoba

Supersport Cremona: Kawasaki flexes its muscles, Jeremy Alcoba shuts the door in Race 1

Road Racing
Manu Gonzalez Senna Agius Moto2 MotoGP

Manu Gonzalez out of MotoGP: the Tech3 team explains why it chose Senna Agius

MotoGP
lecuona (1)

SBK Cremona: Bulega comes alive, but Lecuona takes pole

Superbike
Surra

SBK Cremona: Bulega has lost his way, now Surra is record-breaking

Superbike

Popular articles

motogp-adelaide-gp-proteste

Adelaide-MotoGP dispute now in court: shock injunction threatens the 2027 Grand Prix

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta: KTM has made a serious mistake

MotoGP
Brad Binder Jack Miller Superbike MotoGP

Superbike, Binder-BMW and Miller-Yamaha: Oliveira and Locatelli react

Superbike
bulega crash

SBK Cremona: Practice 1 — Bulega starts with a crash; can Lecuona delay the celebration?

Superbike
alcoba

Supersport Cremona: Kawasaki flexes its muscles, Jeremy Alcoba shuts the door in Race 1

Road Racing

Loading