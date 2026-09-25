Pedro Acosta: KTM has made a serious mistake

Pedro Acosta ’s first MotoGP victory came right on KTM’s home circuit. It had been in the air for some time; he came close to the goal at MotorLand Aragon with second place. For the Shark of Mazarron, there could be no better place to celebrate this triumph and repay the many efforts of the Austrian manufacturer. A fine calling card ahead of the next chapter with Ducati.

The first win in the premier class

Pedro Acosta is in his third season in the MotoGP class, and this is undoubtedly his best moment. Months ago he signed a two-year deal with Ducati, where he will team up with the multi-time champion Marc Marquez. Now comes the first success in the Top Class and a fourth place in the standings , which leaves time and space for dreams of glory. Until a few months ago the bike had major technical problems, and there was a risk of hitting rock bottom. With the engine freeze lifted, approved by the other manufacturers, the RC16 has taken a big step forward.

Acosta and KTM have gone through truly difficult times, when they even risked leaving MotoGP. The bosses in Mattighofen struggled mightily to get the books back in order. For his part, the Spanish rider has embarked on an almost impeccable season, with few mistakes and plenty of grit. “You never imagine winning, but I imagined fighting for it. Even though it’s very difficult without winning races… In MotoGP at the moment no one works miracles,” he told Dazn’s microphones.

The showdown with Marquez draws nearer

The instinct to dream of the world title emerges, but it clashes with a harsh and different reality. Ducati and Aprilia remain a step ahead. “On paper, Marc is the one who should win this World Championship. He is the current champion, the one with the most experience, the one who’s lived through more situations, the one who has beaten more idols than we’ve had.”

From 2027 Marquez will be his garage mate and first rival. Pedro Acosta will debut with the Ducati Desmosedici; at the time of signing it seemed the most competitive bike on the grid… But for now he isn’t getting ahead of himself. “I have so many problems right now that I can’t think much about what’s coming. I’m satisfied with the decision I made and how everything was handled.”

KTM… what a pity!

First will come the farewells with KTM, the brand that launched him to great heights. Then the partnership broke down; it’s hard to keep a talent of his caliber on a leash. He was tired of waiting, hence the decision to try with the Red bike to assault the world throne. “We made the most of the package we had. It’s a pity we couldn’t complete that journey together, because it would have been very nice to fight for the title, even if we had lost it.”

What was missing for the Austrian manufacturer? “I think we lacked a leader. Since Fabiano (Sterlacchini, technical director) went to Aprilia, we’ve never had a real leader. Fabiano and Aprilia have made a big step and are at Ducati’s level. We lacked a clear direction to follow.”

The decision to sign with the Red bike took shape for 2025, despite the final fourth place. Too many technical problems and financial uncertainties. Acosta wants to take flight… “I don’t like to complain all the time either, because my mother didn’t raise a crybaby. But, in the end, the only thing I don’t show you is the frustration, because last year it brought me a lot of problems.”