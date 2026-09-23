MotoGP lineup complete, Moto2-Moto3 puzzles and surprises: how the 2027 grids are changing

What will the 2027 MotoGP World Championship look like? Technical changes aside, here’s what we know so far about riders and teams.

During last weekend’s races in Austria, there was no shortage of updates with a view to 2027. We’re talking about riders: while the situation in MotoGP is perfectly defined, the same can’t be said for Moto2 and Moto3. But we do know a bit more: the almost certain farewell of Marc VDS to the World Championship and the fact that their two current riders already have new destinations, the arrival of another young Italian rider in the lightweight class, the striking case of Manuel Gonzalez staying in the intermediate class, plus other announced or surprise team changes. Like David Munoz, who was supposed to move up to Moto2 with Intact GP and instead seems headed to Italjet Gresini Racing... Slowly, the lower classes are also beginning to outline some points for 2027, in addition to regulatory updates made official here. Let’s take a look at what’s known so far.

MotoGP - definitive

Lenovo Ducati Team: Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta

BK8 Gresini Racing: Joan Mir-Daniel Holgado

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: Fermin Aldeguer-Nicolò Bulega

Monster Aprilia Racing: Marco Bezzecchi-Pecco Bagnaia

SuperFile Trackhouse Racing: Raul Fernandez- Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Alex Marquez-Fabio Di Giannantonio

Red Bull KTM Tech3: Luca Marini-Senna Agius

Honda HRC Castrol: Fabio Quartararo-(Diogo Moreira/David Alonso)

LCR Honda: Johann Zarco-(Diogo Moreira/David Alonso)

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Martin-Ai Ogura

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu-Izan Guevara

Moto2 (provisional)

Dynavolt Intact GP: Manuel Gonzalez-David Almansa

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha (Boscoscuro): ?-?

CFMOTO Aspar Team: Celestino Vietti-Maximo Quiles

Team SpeedRS (Boscoscuro): Luca Lunetta-Guido Pini

Fantic Racing: Barry Baltus-(Aron Canet?)

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Collin Veijer-José Antonio Rueda

Italjet Gresini Racing: ?-? (rumors about David Munoz from Moto3)

American Racing Team: ?-?

Italtrans Racing: Alex Escrig-Dani Munoz

Momoven Racing (formerly RW Racing): Deniz Oncu-?

QJMOTOR MSi Racing: ?-?

Idemitsu Honda Team Asia: ?-?

KLINT Forward Factory: Adrian Huertas-(Tony Arbolino?)

Moto3 (provisional)

GRYD Racing Team: Eddie O'Shea-?

MSi Racing Team: Hakim Danish-Valentin Perrone

LevelUp MTA: Beñat Fernández-Leo Rammerstorfer

Leopard Racing: Leonardo Zanni-?

Aspar Team: ?-?

Red Bull KTM Ajo: ?-?

Red Bull KTM Tech3: ?-?

Intact GP: ?-?

Snipers Team: ?-?

BOE Motorsports: Giulio Pugliese-?

CIP-Green Power: ?-?

Honda Team Asia: ?-?

SIC58 Squadra Corse: ?-?